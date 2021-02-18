5 Taya Valkyrie matches we want to see in WWE/NXT

Taya Valkyrie has been one of the top stars in the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division. She is a former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion, and her reign was the longest in the history of the promotion. Since she recently signed with WWE, many fans have been fantasy booking their favorite superstars against the three-time AAA Reina de Reinas Champion.

The array of talent on the WWE roster is exceptional. Above all else, the NXT women's division features some of the the very best female wrestlers in the entire business today with Io Shirai, Toni Storm and others. With Taya Valkyrie expected to join WWE NXT, there are so many competitors who could provide an excellent clash with the brand's newest acquisition.

After Valkyrie's successful run in IMPACT Wrestling with memorable feuds against Rosemary and Tessa Blanchard, even her hardcore fans will be expecting a lot from her time in WWE. Here's a look at the five Taya Valkyrie matches that many fans want to see in WWE/NXT.

#5 Taya Valkyrie vs. Candice LeRae could help establish the newcomer as a heel

It will be interesting to see whether Taya Valkyrie enters WWE as a babyface or a heel. She has shown an ability to do well in both roles during her time in Lucha Underground and IMPACT Wrestling. Likewise, Candice LeRae has shown the same ability, especially during her latest run with Johnny Gargano and The Way.

At one point in time, LeRae was a deeply captivating underdog during her run as a babyface. Her fire during her comebacks against the likes of Shayna Baszler got the crowd firmly behind her. As a heel, LeRae has displayed cunning skills to get the upper hand on her opponents. In this particular dream match with Taya Valkyrie, it would be best for her to play the babyface role.

Valkyrie has a distinct size and strength advantage over LeRae, while the latter would bring superior speed. She'd also have the edge in experience. The in-ring work would be crisp and stiff, bringing a sense of realism to this contest. The feud could use the members of The Way and even Valkyrie's husband, John Morrison to build a compelling storyline.

These two stars have met in intergender tag team action, but seeing Taya Valkyrie and Candice LeRae clash in a singles match would bring something completely different to the brand. This bout would make for a great NXT TV match, or it might even be a solid midcard match on a TakeOver.

If WWE ever wants to turn LeRae face again, a feud with Taya Valkyrie would be a great way to do so.