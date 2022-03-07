5 teams that could dethrone The Usos as SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Since defeating The Mysterios for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank 2021, The Usos have dominated the blue brand's tag team division. Currently, The Bloodline are as strong as ever.

However, tag teams on SmackDown have been watching The Usos closely and are wiser to their tactics. Here are five teams that could get the job done if given a chance:

#5. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss could pose a threat to The Usos' title reign

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown @BaronCorbinWWE Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss are livin' it up! Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss are livin' it up!#SmackDown @BaronCorbinWWE https://t.co/32I3uWSIDq

Don't let bad jokes fool you. Once the bell rings, both these men are as serious as it gets. Happy Corbin is a former United States Champion, three-time Golden Gloves Champion, a former King of the Ring, Mr. Money in the Bank, and an Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner. Corbin retired Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35 and has beaten some of WWE's toughest superstars.

Madcap Moss, too, impresses with his explosive speed and strength. Together with Corbin, The Happy Folk are a team that shouldn't be taken lightly by The Usos.

#4. The Viking Raiders were The Usos' latest challengers

The Viking Raiders showed they have the potential to dethrone the champions. Although they lost against them on the March 4, 2022, episode of SmackDown, Erik & Ivar were incredibly dominant in that match and came close to defeating Jimmy & Jey on multiple occasions.

Although it wasn't their night, it wouldn't be surprising to see The Viking Raiders walk out with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships if given another chance.

#3. The Street Profits could bring the smoke to The Usos

Should Jimmy & Jey still be champions by the time the WWE Draft comes along, there will be plenty of incredible tag teams to jump ship from RAW and pose an immense threat to their title reign. The Street Profits are one example of this.

Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins team are one of the most successful in WWE. They're one of two teams to have held the NXT, RWA & SmackDown tag titles.

The Usos vs. The Street Profits blockbuster fans will want to see. The Profits have never pinned the current champions. They came close on the September 10, 2021 edition of SmackDown, but an interruption by Roman Reigns prevented them from winning the SmackDown tag team titles. Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford will have this in mind the next time they cross paths with Jimmy & Jey Uso.

#2. The New Day has already beaten The Usos many times before

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



These are facts.



#WWEDay1



The Usos and New Day are incapable of having a bad match together.These are facts. The Usos and New Day are incapable of having a bad match together.These are facts.#WWEDay1 https://t.co/8UCm2rzIZO

No team in WWE knows The Usos like The New Day. The New Day has proven that they can beat The Usos, although Jimmy & Jey's association with Roman Reigns have caused them to struggle against The New Day as of late.

However, given the many battles these two teams have had over the years, fans counting on the power of positivity know that The New Day stands a great chance of dethroning Jimmy & Jey in the future.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs have unfinished business with The Usos

Jimmy & Jey unexpectedly attacked Nakamura & Boogs on the March 4, 2022, episode of SmackDown so Roman Reigns could make his entrance and deliver his promo.

Likely, Nakamura & Boogs won't let The Usos' actions go unpunished. It may culminate in a match between the two at WrestleMania 38, where Jimmy & Jey's opponents will be the underdogs. Given Shinsuke's experience and Boogs' strength, they may dance their way to the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

What do you think of this list? Are there other tag teams you think can dethrone The Usos? Which of them stand a chance? Let us know in the comments section below.!

Edited by Abhinav Singh