5 Teams that were split during WWE Draft 2020

The WWE Draft 2020 took place over two nights on Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW this past week. This allowed both shows to boost their talent ranks heading into the new seasons of their flagship shows.

Some shock moves saw the likes of Seth Rollins making a move over to SmackDown for the first time in his career, while 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt was drafted over to RAW.

As with every WWE Draft, some teams are split so that other members of the group to flourish alone and this year, several teams were victims of the unpredictable draft.

Here are just five teams who were split as part of the WWE Draft 2020.

#5. The Lucha House Party split during WWE Draft 2020

The Lucha House Party became one of the most exciting parts of 205 Live when they united in 2018, even though they could not lift gold despite being together for two years.

In recent weeks, there have been issues between Lince Dorado and Kalisto, which seem to have started since the former Cruiserweight Champion made his return from injury back in August.

While the two stars have come to blows following matches several times, the group wasn't actually considered to have split until the WWE Draft 2020 this past week when Kalisto was drafted to SmackDown. Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado were later drafted to RAW as part of a team, which means that the group has now officially gone their separate ways.

Interestingly, The Lucha House Party didn't feature on SmackDown or RAW this week, so there was no televised farewell for the former teammates.