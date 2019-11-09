5 Theories about why WWE Universal Champion The Fiend attacked Daniel Bryan on SmackDown

Riju Dasgupta 09 Nov 2019, 10:09 IST

The Fiend was on the prowl this week on SmackDown

SmackDown came to us from Manchester this week, and to be honest, it wasn't the best show I've watched. And yet, there was something during the show that was so intriguing that it certainly deserves a mention.

Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan were in the backstage area, as Zayn rattled and prattled on about what Daniel Bryan should do next. And then, out of nowhere, the lights began to flicker signaling the arrival of The Fiend.

Why has The Fiend chosen to go after Daniel Bryan of all people, after winning the Universal Championship? Let me mention five theories in this article and you can let me know if you agree or disagree with my personal assessment.

The Fiend's motives are always a mystery and that's why it's always so much fun to write about this ghastly, mythical creature.

#5 The two men have history

THE FIEND ATTACKED DANIEL BRYAN.



You guys might think he's cruel for that, but he's a kind entity.

He's only avenging Bray Wyatt for what he did a couple years back.



Get ya a friend that'll avenge you the same way The Fiend did for Wyatt. 😢#ThankYouFiend #SDLive pic.twitter.com/ZwKSTKKRO6 — 🎅 ❄️ Ⓩ 🎅 ❄️ (@The_Realest2_) November 9, 2019

In case you've forgotten, Wyatt brainwashed Daniel Bryan and forced him to become a member of the Wyatt Family for a spell. When Bryan broke free of the shackles and became his own man, the 'Yes' chants were absolutely thunderous and is still considered to be one of the better moments in modern WWE history. The two men also have great chemistry while working with one another, but to be fair, Daniel Bryan can work with almost anyone.

And because there's a readymade storyline in place, The Fiend and Daniel Bryan could have a very competitive feud. As we've heard during the Firefly Fun House, The Fiend is hurt by a lot of actions that WWE Superstars have subjected him to, in the past. He probably counts Daniel Bryan quitting the Wyatt Family as one of these actions.

Plus it's a cool feud. Who doesn't want to see these two men collide?

