5 Theories regarding why The Street Profits defeated Seth Rollins & Murphy to become the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions

Yes, the Street Profits do bring the swag as nobody can in WWE

This week's episode of RAW began in a very explosive way as Drew McIntyre took down WWE Champion Brock Lesnar a sum total of three times to the delight of the audience. And if you thought that is where the action would subside, you would be greatly mistaken in assuming so, because the action was only just beginning at that particular point.

The Street Profits came up short against Seth Rollins and Murphy at WWE Super ShowDown. They were booked in a 'Now or Never' match soon after on RAW and to the amazement of everyone in attendance, they won!

In this article, I shall explore 5 theories about why WWE decided to put the titles around the waists of the insanely popular tag team. Be sure to sound off in the comments and let me know whether you agree or disagree with my opinions, folks.

In any case, here is my opinion on the matter.

#5 To book a rematch for Elimination Chamber

We know that the men and women of WWE will go out of their way to make WWE Elimination Chamber a very good show. But at the same time, it is not a show that a lot of people are looking forward to, because it just seems like a pit stop on the way to WrestleMania. And so WWE needed a lot of firepower to ensure that WWE Elimination Chamber seems like a big deal.

Even though a repeat of the same match may not do the trick, now there's a certain amount of excitement attached to the contest, because of the element of Kevin Owens appearing out of nowhere once again. And if nothing else, it's a decent match that will fill the Elimination Chamber card, and we know very little of what will happen at the show.

