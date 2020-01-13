5 Theories as to why Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are appearing on RAW this week

Ali Akber Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020

Will Lesnar and Heyman make another huge announcement this week?

Last week’s RAW delivered a rather pleasant surprise to the unsuspecting WWE Universe. Brock Lesnar was announced to be at the show, and fans were certain that he’d meet his challenger for the WWE Championship for Royal Rumble at the show.

Instead, his advocate Paul Heyman claimed that no one in the locker room could match The Beast and deserved a shot at his WWE Championship, he announced that Lesnar would be entering the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

He further revealed that Lesnar would be entering the match at the Number 1 spot to make maximum impact and prove that he’s the best.

This announcement shook up the entire WWE Universe and saw fans voice mixed feelings over social media. However, the announcement was generally met with a positive response.

This week, Lesnar and Heyman are once again scheduled to make an appearance on Monday Night RAW for the second week in a row!

In this article, we will look at the 5 reasons why Brock Lesnar is announced to appear on RAW once again this week.

#5 To announce he’s not entering the Rumble

Last week on RAW, Brock Lesnar made a rare appearance along with his advocate Paul Heyman to make a rather interesting announcement.

Heyman revealed that Lesnar had planned to enter the Royal Rumble match as the first entrant in order to dominate everyone and prove that he’s the best.

The move was met with a lot of positive reviews, and that wouldn’t have fit well with a man who loves to do things that the WWE Universe despises. With that in mind, we could walk Lesnar and Heyman enter the ring again only to announce that The Beast had changed his mind once again.

Heyman could further add that Lesnar thinks entering the Rumble is a waste of time as he no longer needs to prove anything to anyone and that no one can match him.

This move could open the door to a lot of speculation, ranging from a possible competitor for Lesnar at the Rumble or giving him another chance to surprise the WWE Universe by entering the match last-minute at No. 30 and winning it, just like what he did at Money in the Bank.

