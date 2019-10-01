5 Theories why Lana returned with Bobby Lashley on the Season Premiere of WWE RAW

What do you make of this brand new alliance on RAW?

The season premiere of RAW was a show that lived up to every expectation and then some more. The show would begin with Brock Lesnar coming out to brutalize Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick in the opening segment.

As a consequence, the match between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship had to be called off. Mysterio was rushed to a medical facility and we learned that it would be Rusev in the main event instead of the Luchador.

The main event was underway when we learned the inhabitants of the limo that had pulled out in the parking area right before the match. Not only was one of them the returning Bobby Lashley, but the other person in the limo was Rusev's wife Lana!

What did WWE think when they paired Lashley and the gorgeous Russian as a unit?

#5 A feud between Rusev and Lashley

Lashley has been teasing his return for a good while now, after suffering an unfortunate injury. Many, myself included, thought wrongly that he would come and insert himself into the picture with Brock Lesnar. I'm guessing that fans are more excited about a match between Lesnar and Lashley than WWE management is.

Rusev too is a man who has been away from the mix for a while now, with various rumors emerging on his status with WWE and the state of his contract as well. He has been back for a while but has done nothing noteworthy since his return to the company. Defeating Mike Kanellis is not a big deal, with no disrespect meant to him.

For these two bulls to clash would be a great storyline for RAW or SmackDown Live, wherever the two men may eventually end up. Maybe they get split and clash at WrestleMania 36?

