WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar brutalized Rey Mysterio & his son Dominick

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 325 // 01 Oct 2019, 08:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What a great start to WWE RAW this segment was

We all knew that the season premiere of RAW was going to be explosive. I mean you had a new theme song, a new commentary team, a new vibe and most importantly, pyro.

Rey Mysterio kicked things off as only he can, and the audience was all geared up for a match between him and the Universal Champion, Seth Rollins. But then, to the surprise of everyone in the arena, Brock Lesnar's music would hit and he would step in to earmark a new season of RAW.

But Rey Mysterio's son Dominick who was at ringside, would not be spared as The Beast Incarnate would destroy him as well. What could have been Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman's motivation in booking a show of this nature?

I will attempt to answer this question across the following points, in this very article.

#5 To introduce Dominick to the world in a very big way

Rey Mysterio has been doing what he's been doing for years and years now, and I think that it's safe to say that he's closer to the end of his career than the start of it. While he can still go at the highest level, Dominick, his teenage son is probably waiting in the wings to take his father's place in the ring. But how does Dominick make an impact in a roster that's already filled to the brim with talent?

The easiest way to do this is to share screen space with Brock Lesnar. There's nobody in the world of combat sports who's as big a star as Lesnar is, and one can argue that this was the best kind of debut that Dominick could have actually asked for. To move from the backstage area to an actual physical segment is a big deal!

1 / 5 NEXT