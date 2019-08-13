5 Theories why Vince McMahon is bringing back the WWE King of The Ring Tournament

Why is WWE bringing back this tournament ever so suddenly?

The King of the RIng has been a staple of WWE for many years now, and some of the names that have won the tournament have gone on to do great things for the company and becomes its featured players. Everyone remembers Stone Cold Steve Austin winning the 1996 version of the King of The Ring tournament and becoming the star that he became.

And now, the tournament returns in its 2019 incarnation. Here are 5 theories as to why that may be the case.

Feel free to voice your thoughts, comments, views or just your reaction to the announcement in the comments section below. I'm curious to hear what you may have to say about the return of King of the Ring.

For my part, here's what I think...

#5 Answer to the G1 Climax

As ridiculous as it sounds that Vince McMahon would have the time and the inclination to watch the G1 Climax, I think that this year could be a very different case indeed. This is because one of his biggest stars, Jon Moxley has gone to Japan to make a name for himself. This could be his way or those of the people in power at WWE to put together their own tournament in response.

Even though I did not watch too much of the G1 Climax myself, because I was otherwise engaged, anyone who logs into social media cannot help but see the posts from NJPW fans praising the event. A glance at the list of names in this tournament shows that it'll be the 'workers' competing here, which should attract this sizeable audience.

AEW also plans to do a tournament to crown the first-ever AEW Tag Team Champions. Tournaments are in vogue now from the looks of it!

