5 Things AEW should do at All Out 2020

AEW All Out is all set to emanate live from the Daily's Place on Saturday night. The show features a stacked lineup with grudge fights, championship bouts, and gimmick matches. To say that fans are in for an exciting night of action would be an understatement.

Unlike WWE, AEW doesn't run a pay-per-view every month. While the company airs special-themed episodes every few weeks, it has remained adamant about hosting only four pay-per-views per year. So far, all AEW pay-per-views have been received positively by the fans and have featured various surprise debuts and returns.

So, fans have understandably high expectations for this year's All Out. The matches must deliver tonight, but the show should also be filled with surprises and angles that would keep the fans at the edge of their seats at all times.

So, without any further ado, here are five things that AEW should do at All Out.

#5. Introduce the New Four Horsemen to AEW

For the past few months, various AEW stars have been teasing the reformation of the legendary faction, The Four Horsemen. FTR and Shawn Spears have been hinting at a new iteration of the stable on both Twitter and AEW's flagship show, Dynamite.

If AEW has any plans to reform The Horsemen, All Out would be the perfect occasion to reveal the stable at its full strength. FTR will challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championship. The former NXT, SmackDown, and RAW Tag Team Champions will also have the legendary Four Horsemen member, Tully Blanchard, in their corner.

It all looks like a perfect set up for such a big revelation. Moreover, FTR's association with Tully Blanchard almost guarantees Shawn Spears' slot in the new faction. It would be exciting to see who the fourth and final member turns out to be.