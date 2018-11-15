5 things AJ Styles could do at Survivor Series

How is one of SmackDown Live's top performers not performing?

Many questions were raised when Daniel Bryan became the new WWE Champion. Why did he turn heel, considering he was one of WWE's most beloved babyfaces, before this? Is Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar a believable match, owing to the difference in their overall size? But in all the hullabaloo, one question was left out.

Will AJ Styles not be a part of the Survivor Series card at all, then? We know that he won't be facing Brock Lesnar because Bryan will. We know that he's not been scheduled for any other match either.

The Phenomenal One is one of the biggest stars in the roster and to leave him out of one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year seems absolutely criminal. And yet that remains a real possibility.

Let's explore some possibilities for Styles at Survivor Series...

#5 Cost Daniel Bryan his match against Brock Lesnar

Could Styles cost Bryan his match against Brock Lesnar?

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles met in the main event of SmackDown Live, this week. The two men put on a show for the ages, that resulted in Bryan picking up a win with a low blow to Styles. I don't think Styles will be too happy with how things played out.

Therefore, I can absolutely imagine him costing Daniel Bryan his match against Brock Lesnar. When it seems like Bryan has the match won, Styles could step in and cost Bryan the win. This could lead to the two men renewing hostilities and feuding for the next few weeks, over the prestigious WWE Championship.

By having Styles interfere, Bryan can still look strong in defeat and Lesnar can remain a dominant force. It will also make the Styles vs. Bryan feud very personal indeed.

