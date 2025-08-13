5 Things Brock Lesnar Could Do On His Next WWE Appearance

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 13, 2025 18:18 GMT
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2025! (Credits: WWE on YouTube)

Brock Lesnar's homecoming at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and attacking John Cena was a perfect show-stealer, as not many saw it coming. The two megastars are on a collision course and are bound to clash. However, there was uncertainty about their bout as The Last Real Champion got booked against Logan Paul for Clash in Paris.

Recent speculations and reports suggest that the Stamford-based promotion is saving the box-office feud between Cena and Lesnar for next month's unannounced premium live event. Now, WWE's official website is advertising Brock Lesnar's appearances on the 12th and 19th of September editions of SmackDown.

Things are about to get chaotic with The Beast Incarnate's return on the blue brand. This listicle examines five things Brock Lesnar could do on his next WWE appearance:

#5. Attack John Cena once again

The Beast Incarnate has made a name for himself for his unmatched aura and destructive nature, sticking to his all-time game plan. Lesnar may do what he is best known for, causing chaos.

During his next appearance, unlike any other superstar or legend celebrating his comeback, Lesnar could directly jump into the business and launch yet another attack on The Franchise Player, this time causing serious damage to him, giving a clear message that he is back to destroy his former rival.

#4. Cross the line, taking out the top WWE executive

Brock Lesnar is a force to be reckoned with; The Beast Incarnate could come out on the blue brand and may call out John Cena for a fight. However, General Manager Nick Aldis could come out to control the situation.

But, things would go south for Nick Aldis as Lesnar could end up destroying the General Manager alongside other security personnel.

#3. Challenge John Cena for a WWE match

The former World Champion may return and could directly issue a challenge to the Leader of Cenation for a match in a reported, non-announced premium live event in September.

Cena vs. Lesnar would most likely be a multi-match rivalry, and many even suggest The Beast Incarnate may be the final opponent for the Last Real Champion before he hangs up his boots.

#2. Major Clash in Paris announcement

Cena will face Logan Paul in a singles match at Clash in Paris. However, that might be the beginning of the end, even if the 17-time World Champion defeats the former United States Champion.

Even though Lesnar is advertised for the 12th and 19th September editions of the SmackDown, The Beast Incarnate might make an appearance at the end, much like SummerSlam, but this time could bring a contract with him for a match at rumored Bad Blood or Crown Jewel.

#1. Former champion explains his actions

Upon his appearance on WWE SmackDown, The Beast Incarnate has a rare moment to address his attack on John Cena and reveal the reasons why he attacked The Leader of Cenation.

Lesnar could probably claim that Cena was always a backup; he was given an opportunity after he left the company, and now, for the final time, he wants to make everyone realize this fact by beating John for the last time and ending his career for good.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
