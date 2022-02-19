5 things Brock Lesnar is yet to accomplish in WWE

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest stars in WWE history. From breaking The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak to conquering John Cena, Lesnar has done it all in the company.

The Beast Incarnate is a former multi-time WWE and Universal Champion. He's also a former King of the Ring winner and a Money In The Bank briefcase holder, including a successful cash-in. He's won the Royal Rumble twice in his career, winning most recently in January 2022.

However, in his illustrious career, there are certain milestones Lesnar hasn't achieved yet. In this article, we'll take a look at the five things Brock Lesnar is yet to accomplish in WWE.

#5. Brock Lesnar has never won an Elimination Chamber match

Lesnar is no stranger to cages. He has conquered many opponents in the Octagon during his time in the UFC. In WWE, he has been a part of numerous Steel Cage and Hell In a Cell Matches, where he conquered former multi-time world champions like Roman Reigns and The Undertaker.

However, The Beast has never stepped foot inside the Elimination Chamber. That will change in a few hours as he's scheduled to be locked inside the unforgiving structure along with five other men: AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle, and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Courtesy of winning the Rumble, Lesnar punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 38. The Beast has already announced that he'll challenge Roman Reigns and promised it'd be a title vs. title match. We'll soon find out if Lesnar can walk out of the Elimination Chamber as the new WWE Champion.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh