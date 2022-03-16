5 things that can happen when Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns "collide" on WWE SmackDown

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns will "collide" this week on SmackDown. It hasn't been determined what the collision will entail, but it will undoubtedly be an explosive segment just two weeks out from WrestleMania 38.

Both major world championships will be on the line in a Winner Take All Unification Match when The Beast Incarnate battles The Tribal Chief at AT&T Stadium on Arlington, Texas. The bout will be the third time that the two behemoths have collided on the main stage at The Show of Shows.

Last week, Brock Lesnar headed to SmackDown following an attack by The Bloodline on a non-televised show that previous weekend. During the event at Madison Square Garden, Lesnar was left bloodied and beaten. Lesnar called out Reigns on the blue brand, but was instead greeted by Paul Heyman, who The Beast chased out of the arena.

On that note, let's explore five things that can happen when Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns "collide" on WWE SmackDown.

#5 Roman Reigns could back out and force The Usos to face Brock Lesnar in the ring

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

A collision between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns could be hyped throughout SmackDown, but The Tribal Chief could change tactics at the last second.

The Beast Incarnate could make his way out, but backstage in gorilla, Reigns could tell Jimmy & Jey Uso to get the job done and take Lesnar out. The Head of the Table could then scurry away to the parking lot and leave the venue and say he will see everyone at WrestleMania. This will leave Lesnar further hell-bent on getting his hands on him.

#4 WWE Officials may stop the impending collision and raise the stakes for WrestleMania 38

Adam Pearce is currently a WWE Official alongside Sonya Deville

SmackDown could begin in jaw-dropping fashion on Friday with Lesnar and Reigns already brawling backstage. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville can make it clear that the pair will not collide again that night following the pull-a-part brawl.

Instead, Pearce and Deville could head to the ring and state that due to the volatility within their feud, their match at WrestleMania will now be a No Disqualification Match. They could even go one step further and make it a Hell in a Cell match to contain both stars and settle their war once and for all on the biggest stage.

#3 The Head of the Table could pay off some of the SmackDown roster to help him take out Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns in the current Universal Champion

A riled Brock Lesnar will be an unstoppable force when he arrives at SmackDown on Friday. Roman Reigns will need all the help he can get to make sure he doesn't succumb to a monstrous beating.

The Tribal Chief could use his influence to recruit some SmackDown stars to help him in his collision with The Beast. Superstars such as Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Jinder Mahal and Shanky could be the talent he calls upon to take down the WWE Champion and issue another MSG-style message.

#2 The Tribal Chief could accidentally take out Paul Heyman during a brawl

Owen @ WrestleNews365 @365Wrestle



Roman Reigns fires Paul Heyman as his Special Counsel and hits him with a Superman Punch.



EXCELLENT segment



#SmackDown “You’re fired!”Roman Reigns fires Paul Heyman as his Special Counsel and hits him with a Superman Punch.EXCELLENT segment “You’re fired!”Roman Reigns fires Paul Heyman as his Special Counsel and hits him with a Superman Punch.EXCELLENT segment 👏🔥#SmackDown https://t.co/yp7omGpbzL

In a moment that could have huge ramifications for their WrestleMania bout, Lesnar and Reigns could be brawling in the ring, and out of nowhere, the latter could accidentally strike Paul Heyman when Lesnar ducks out of the way.

It would immediately add intrigue, with the WWE Universe attempting to guess Heyman's state of mind heading into The Show of Shows. Will Heyman think Roman did it on purpose and side with Lesnar? Will Heyman blame Lesnar? Either way, it would put the former ECW messiah in the middle of the conflict once more.

#1 Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns may brawl all around the arena

A scenario that would get the WWE Universe hyped up would be to see Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have a full-scale arena-wide brawl. The action could start in the ring before heading out into the crowd.

The fight could then spill into the backstage area until police and security find a way to separate them. WWE Officials could then race to the scene to announce a no-contact clause that would be in place until WrestleMania.

What would you like to see happen when Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns collide this week on SmackDown?

