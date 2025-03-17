5 Things that can happen when John Cena and Cody Rhodes come face-to-face on WWE RAW

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be interesting, as John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof. Furthermore, this will be the first time The Franchise Player will appear in WWE after turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Ad

In this article, we will discuss five things that can happen when Cena and Rhodes meet on RAW this week.

#5. Cody Rhodes might get his revenge on John Cena

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

At Elimination Chamber, The Cenation Leader brutalized Cody Rhodes after turning heel after over 20 years. Now, with both stars coming face to face for the first time since that incident, The American Nightmare will certainly look to seek vengeance against Cena.

This could unfold when Rhodes and Cena engage in a brawl where the Undisputed WWE Champion dominates the 16-time World Champion. In doing so, Rhodes will get his revenge on his WrestleMania opponent.

Ad

#4. The Rock may ambush Cody Rhodes

The Rock is currently in an association with John Cena against Cody Rhodes. This raises the chances that The Final Boss may surprise The American Nightmare by making his presence known on the upcoming episode of the red brand. In a possible scenario, while Cody could be waiting for The Franchise Player to show up, The Rock may ambush him and destroy him.

Ad

This will assert the domination of The People's Champion and give the evil association of Cena and The Rock more momentum ahead of 'Mania.

#3. A chaotic brawl might take place

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the latest episode of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton engaged in a major brawl. This brawl was almost everywhere in the arena, and both stars tore each other apart. So, a similar brawl could occur on tonight's show when Cody Rhodes and John Cena meet face-to-face for the first time since Elimination Chamber.

A brawl like this will intensify their rivalry and generate buzz for their match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Ad

#2. John Cena might steal Cody Rhodes' Championship

The Franchise Player is now an evil star, which creates endless possibilities for his appearance on the red brand. One of the probable things that could happen is Cena stealing the Undisputed WWE Title from Cody Rhodes. During Rhodes' feud with Kevin Owens, The Prizefighter took the Winged Eagle title after losing to Cody at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

So, with John Cena also now a heel star, he might take the Undisputed Title from The American Nightmare to derail his morale and push Rhodes' emotions to the highest before WrestleMania.

#1. The Cenation Leader might introduce Brandi Rhodes as a shocking third member of his alliance

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena and The Rock are just two members of their alliance at the moment. While this possibility is quite unlikely, the 16-time World Champion might disclose Brandi Rhodes as the third member of his heel alliance.

For those who might not know, Brandi is Cody Rhodes's real-life partner. Her inclusion in this storyline will make the Undisputed Title storyline a key centric for The Showcase of The Immortals. Further, this could add an emotional element to the entire storyline, as Cody will have his own family member against him in this battle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback