Adam Pearce to ban WWE star, John Cena to get 7’3’’ henchman, Bron Breakker dethroned? - 5 Things that could happen on upcoming RAW

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will continue the company's European tour. This week's edition of the red brand will feature John Cena's first appearance following his surprising heel turn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Besides this, Bron Breakker is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor. In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen in the upcoming episode of the RAW.

#5. The Usos may reunite on the red brand

Jey Uso and Gunther are set to lock horns at WrestleMania 41, with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. During this week's SmackDown, The Ring General engaged in a segment with Jimmy Uso backstage, where he attempted to provoke Big Jim against The YEET Master.

However, the Imperium Leader failed in his motive, and instead, Jimmy mocked Gunther and declared that when Jey dethrones him at WrestleMania 41, both Samoan twins will be YEETING together.

In the upcoming episode of RAW, if a brawl breaks out between Jey Uso and Gunther, Jimmy Uso might show up to aid his twin brother. This would reunite The Usos on the red brand.

#4. Adam Pearce might ban Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns made his return to WWE RAW last week and destroyed CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The attack from the OTC disrupted the Steel Cage match, resulting in The Visionary accidentally winning this match. Frustrated by the OTC's actions, Adam Pearce might ban him from Monday Nights.

The RAW General Manager could state how Reigns has ruined a major main event match. Therefore, as a form of punishment, he will not allow Roman to appear on the show.

#3. Rey Fenix might debut and rescue Penta after his match

Expand Tweet

Penta is set to clash with Ludwig Kaiser in a No Holds Barred Match on WWE RAW this week. During the latest SmackDown, a cryptic video package aired, suggesting that Rey Fenix's debut is on the horizon. Therefore, it's possible that if Penta suffers a post-match assault from the Imperium member, Rey Fenix might make a surprise WWE debut on the red brand.

Upon his arrival, he could rescue Penta from the post-match assault, and given their history in AEW, this reunion makes perfect sense.

#2. Finn Balor might emerge as the new IC Champion

Due to Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor will compete for the Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker on WWE RAW this week. Over the past few months, the former Universal Champion has failed to capitalize on every opportunity he has been given.

Considering the recent title changes that happened on the Road to WrestleMania 41, Finn Balor might shock the world and dethrone Bron Breakker during the show. This title change could add another twist to The Showcase of the Immortals.

#1. John Cena might bring a new bodyguard on WWE RAW

On WWE RAW this week, John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof. This increases the likelihood that The American Nightmare may confront The Franchise Player and seek revenge for his actions at Elimination Chamber.

However, since Cena is now a heel star and aligned with The Rock, he could bring in a bodyguard or take protective measures to tackle Cody Rhodes. This raises the chances that The Cenation Leader might bring Omos as his newest bodyguard on the show.

For nearly a year, the 7-foot-3-inch superstar has been absent from WWE. Aligning with Cena against Cody could be a perfect way to have Omos back on television. This could also elevate the 16-time World Champion's heel character within the company.

