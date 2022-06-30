5 Things that can happen at Money in the Bank 2022

WWE will host the 2022 edition of Money in the Bank on July 2. Many weeks' worth of build will come to a head this Saturday, with plenty of high-stakes matchups to offer.

Money in the Bank has long been an important show on the WWE calendar. The concept has defined the landscape of the product since its inception. As such, the WWE Universe is aware of how crucial this one could be.

At the time of writing, there are six matches scheduled for the premium live event. In addition to the two MITB ladder bout, multiple championships are up for grabs. There are so many variables for some of these contests, guaranteeing some or the other surprise when Saturday comes around.

On that note, here are five things that could happen at Money in the Bank 2022.

#5. Charlotte Flair returns to confront Ronda Rousey

Flair could return to challenge Rousey at SummerSlam

A couple of months ago, Ronda Rousey forced Charlotte Flair to say two of the most embarrassing words in sports entertainment - I Quit. This resulted in the former winning the SmackDown Women's Championship and Flair taking a leave of absence.

The Rowdy One will defend her title against Natalya at Money in the Bank, a match wherein she appears to be the overwhelming favorite. A look at the women's division on SmackDown will reveal that there is a shortage of credible challengers for The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

As a result, with SummerSlam fast approaching, WWE could bring The Queen back for a marquee match against Rousey. They are currently tied 1-1 in singles competition excluding disqualifications, and the build towards this match could begin with Flair returning at Money in the Bank.

#4. The winner of the Women's MITB ladder match cashes in that same night

This is an annoying trend with the Women's Money in the Bank winners. There have been five female MITB winners, and three of them have cashed in within 24 hours. Such a booking takes away from the shine and appeal of the contract, and we worry WWE will continue the trend come Saturday.

The problem with Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Nikki A.S.H.'s immediate cash-ins is that although they possess great shock value, there is far greater appeal in holding onto the contract and waiting for the perfect moment.

A longer stint with the briefcase guarantees excitement in the product for months at a time. As a result, we hope WWE has the winner of the 2022 ladder match take their time and strike at a later date.

#3. Sami Zayn helps The Bloodline and doesn't get the favor returned

The relationship between Zayn and The Bloodline is one-sided

Let's be real - everyone except Sami Zayn is aware that the 'Honorary Uce' tag given to him by The Bloodline is a joke. None of them seemingly care about him, and this could come to the light at Money in the Bank.

The Usos are set to take on The Street Profits at the show while Zayn takes part in the Men's MITB ladder match. There is every chance the latter will help Jimmy and Jey Uso retain their titles against Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. However, the chances of the twins returning the favor are slim, which could lead to conflict between the two parties.

The Great Liberator losing his match and then questioning why his Uces didn't have his back would be great storytelling. If WWE are considering a face turn for him, they could lay the foundations down on July 2.

#2. John Cena emerges as the mystery participant

At the time of writing, the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match will have seven participants facing off for the titular contract. Only six of them have been confirmed, with the identity of the seventh and final one remaining a mystery.

The upcoming episode of SmackDown could reveal who the seventh participant is, but there is also the possibility of WWE keeping it a surprise until the day of the show. Imagine the scenes when John Cena's music hits after the other six superstars are in the ring.

Cena returned to RAW this past Monday, but did not engage in a match of any kind. This would be a massive and incredible surprise for the WWE Universe, one which makes a ton of sense to book too.

The Champ is slowly approaching the twilight years of his WWE career, and currently sits on a record 16 world titles. No. 17 is only a matter of time, and what better way to achieve it than through the MITB contract? It also helps that he failed in his first cash-in back in 2012, making this a chance at redemption.

#1. Roman Reigns attacks the winner of the Men's MITB match

Reigns will not like anyone holding the contract

Whoever wins the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match will find themselves in Roman Reigns' crosshairs straightaway. As someone who has been cashed in on before, he will be eager to make sure history doesn't repeat itself.

Reigns returning at the event and laying out the new Mr. Money in the Bank would be a great way to do it. It would be more interesting if it is someone like Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre. Taking out a threat as soon as it emerges is a typical Tribal Chief move and something we could see on Saturday.

The best thing about him returning and taking the winner out of the equation is how it could come to haunt him in the future. The contract holder cashing in when he is vulnerable would be a moment for the ages and fitting karma for The Head of the Table.

