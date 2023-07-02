5 things that can happen after Roman Reigns got pinned for the first time in 1,294 days - Top star to take time away from WWE?

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is now in the books. The big-time show aired live in London, England, and featured some of the top stars in the industry. Many wrestlers left the event in pain yet smiling, thanks to huge, career-defining victories.

One superstar who was not smiling after the major London event was Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief walked into Money in the Bank with one goal in mind: the destruction of The Usos. Unfortunately, things didn't quite work out how he had anticipated.

The Head of the Table and Solo Sikoa lost to Jimmy and Jey Uso. Not only did the pair lose to The Usos, but Roman Reigns was pinned by Main Event Jey Uso. This was huge, as it was Roman's first pinfall loss since 2019.

After nearly 1,300 days without being pinned, the indestructible aura of Roman Reigns is now gone. What is next for The Tribal Chief after he showed he can be defeated for the first time in nearly four years?

Below are five things that can happen after Roman Reigns got pinned for the first time in 1,294 days.

#5. The Tribal Chief may snap and deliver a brutal beatdown on his cousins

The Usos on RAW

There are two general behaviors a living creature will express when threatened. This is called the fight or flight reaction. A creature will either fight and attack or they will run away and try to avoid whatever may be threatening their existence.

Roman Reigns is backed into a corner and has to find a way to run or fight his way out. Given the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's track record, fighting seems to be on the agenda, which is bad news for The Usos.

The Tribal Chief will come out guns blazing to get revenge for his loss, stand up for himself, and send a message to the rest of the WWE locker room, who may feel weak.

This means Roman, possibly alongside Solo Sikoa, will viciously and brutally beat down The Usos in a violent manner that fans aren't quite used to seeing.

#4. Roman Reigns may become humbled by the loss

There's a chance that the opposite approach could be true too. Roman Reigns may not seek violence after his loss to The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Instead, he may feel remorse.

The Tribal Chief has mistreated his family for years, and his Bloodline finally grew tired of it. While there's no excuse for his behavior, Roman's loss of both his undefeated streak and his cousins may be what finally sets him on the path of righteousness.

Reigns may feel sorrow for his mistakes and thus turn over a new leaf. Could a humbled Roman Reigns make things right with The Usos? Could he even potentially fix things with Sami Zayn? It would be tough, but nothing is impossible in WWE.

#3. He may blame Solo Sikoa and punish him

Roman Reigns seeking revenge is still the more likely option, however, he may not just put the blame solely on The Usos. Instead, he may blame Solo Sikoa for what happened at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

It could be argued that Solo missing the splash and going through the announcer's table is what ultimately did his team in. Roman was left alone against the greatest tag team in WWE history. Those odds are too great even for The Head of the Table, even if Paul Heyman would argue that point.

If Reigns does blame the youngest member of The Bloodline, it could lead to a punishment. He could verbally and emotionally degrade Sikoa as he had done to Jimmy and Jey.

Reigns could also potentially assault Sikoa, although that could prove risky based on The Enforcer's power and temper.

#2. Roman Reigns could take a break from WWE

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Fans know that Roman Reigns is a part-time WWE Superstar. Sure, he's had several massive matches this year with the likes of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and The Usos. Still, he wrestles far less often than almost anybody else in the company.

Due to his limited schedule, he often disappears from television for weeks. While most WWE fans would expect him on SmackDown each week heading into SummerSlam, that may not happen. Instead, The Tribal Chief may take time away.

Doing so would make sense in kayfabe. Roman could be broken from what happened at Money in the Bank. If nothing else, he needs to regroup and figure out where to go from here.

Don't be surprised if The Tribal Chief doesn't show up for a few weeks following his appearance in London.

#1. Solo Sikoa could see weakness in Roman Reigns and take over

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾 @godIymode



Yeah if wasn't clear to yall before, Solo Sikoa is the next big star & future of WWE Jey & Jimmy saying Solo Sikoa has their vote to be the next Tribal Chief & the loud Solo chants from the crowd.Yeah if wasn't clear to yall before, Solo Sikoa is the next big star & future of WWE #SmackDown Jey & Jimmy saying Solo Sikoa has their vote to be the next Tribal Chief & the loud Solo chants from the crowd.Yeah if wasn't clear to yall before, Solo Sikoa is the next big star & future of WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/l2u4sSnq9I

WWE SmackDown featured an interesting confrontation with The Usos, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa. The twin brothers again explained their actions and refused to submit to Roman's manipulation.

During the segment, they brought up an interesting subject. They noted that neither wanted to become the new Tribal Chief, but Roman shouldn't have the spot either. They, along with the WWE Universe, suggested Solo Sikoa could be the next Tribal Chief. This shockingly led to Roman laughing off the idea.

While the two obviously made up in time for the Premium Live Event, Solo didn't appreciate Reigns' actions. Now that The Tribal Chief has shown he can be defeated, Solo may rise in power and take the spot. The Usos support it, the fans support it, and in time, most of the family likely would too.

