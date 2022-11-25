WWE Survivor Series is upon us, and it promises to be an absolute banger. Airing this Saturday, it will feature high-profile matches, including two WarGames matches. Ten men and ten women will step into the cage to wage nothing short of war in the ring, and we can't wait to see it unfold.

Survivor Series marks the first time the WarGames stipulation makes its debut on the main roster. It should bring with it plenty of jaw-dropping and landscape-altering moments.

We can expect things that can shake up the WWE product to take place at the Premium Live Event. Fans have already been making theories up and hoping they come to life come Saturday.

As such, we look at five things that can happen at WWE Survivor Series WarGames and explore them in brief.

#5. On our list of things that can happen at WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Rhea Ripley attacks a male competitor again

We could see this again at Survivor Series

Rhea Ripley broke the wrestling internet when she slammed Luke Gallows on RAW a couple of weeks ago. It drew widespread attention and boosted her credibility by a significant amount. By booking her that way, WWE established her as a force of nature and one who could go toe-to-toe with her male counterparts.

In addition to her WarGames match at Survivor Series, Ripley will be watching her leader Finn Balor take on AJ Styles. That contest is almost certainly going to be riddled with interference from The Judgment Day and The O.C. at some point.

The Nightmare might repeat her jaw-dropping feat and possibly drop one of her rivals where they stand.

#4. Brock Lesnar costs Bobby Lashley the United States Championship

Lashley's downfall began from this moment

Bobby Lashley hasn't been the same since Brock Lesnar returned a couple of weeks ago. He F5d him that night and defeated him at Crown Jewel 2022, sending him down the heel path.

Lashley's rage has seen him weave his way into the United States Championship picture. He is set to take on champion Seth Rollins and Austin Theory in a triple-threat match at Survivor Series.

With The Beast still on his mind, his mood will be peak if he shows up and costs him the match. That would set up a rubber singles match between the two men, preferably at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

#3. Becky Lynch is revealed on the day as the final member of team Belair

WWE revisiting this would blow the roof off the place

At this moment, Bianca Belair's team is set to take on Bayley with four members to the latter's five. Their WarGames match at Survivor Series will be a 5-on-5 affair, which means the fifth and final member can be revealed at the show itself.

Imagine the scenes if Becky Lynch completes her face turn at SummerSlam and joins forces with Belair to take down Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley. It would be a monumental comeback that sets the stage for an epic battle of attrition.

The Man had issues with The Role Model and her cronies before her unfortunate injury. As such, her return to aid the babyfaces looking to defeat them would be a fitting moment to close out the year.

#2. Kevin Owens gets to Sami Zayn and forces him to turn

The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre played well when they revealed their fifth team member to be Kevin Owens. He was put there for his never-say-die spirit, his issues with The Bloodline, and his experience in the WarGames setting. However, the biggest ace in the hole is his history with Honorary Uce Sami Zayn.

Owens and Zayn go way back, more so than any affiliation the latter has with The Bloodline. The Master Strategist may have won the approval of Roman Reigns, but if his hesitation to attack his friend a couple of weeks ago is anything to go by, there is someone worth saving inside there.

KO could help him see the light and snap out of his Tribal Chief loyalty at Survivor Series. That would be the best payoff to what has been a masterstroke of a storyline. It would also seemingly result in another major event happening at the show.

#1. The Bloodline loses their WarGames match

Sami Zayn turning on The Bloodline would be monumental and a moment that could see them taste defeat at Survivor Series. No one stays at the top forever, and Roman Reigns' group could be snapped out of their invincible aura and brought back to reality.

The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens are all credible superstars in their own right. They could be the ones to make history on Saturday and beat The Ones in a war for the ages.

That could come with Zayn's help or on merit, but whatever it is, we are sure a win would set the wrestling world on fire.

