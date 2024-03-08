Conor McGregor is one of the biggest names on the planet, having built up quite the resume in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Unlike many others in his sport, e.g. Tyson Fury, Jake Paul, and Floyd Mayweather, McGregor has remained distant from the WWE.

The Irish Mixed Martial Artist has also had plenty of controversial and nasty comments about the Stamford-based promotion, and its top Superstars. However, there has always been speculation that McGregor would eventually find his way into the global juggernaut.

The rumors intensified following the WWE-UFC merger last year. Yesterday, the boxer clarified that his transition to pro wrestling wasn't happening anytime soon, but didn't rule out the possibility in the future.

On that note, let's look at 5 things Conor McGregor could do if he considers joining WWE.

#5. Conor McGregor could host WrestleMania

WrestleMania is sports entertainment's greatest spectacle. The Show of Shows attracts much attention and fame for some of the biggest names on the planet are featured on the show.

It is also a common practice for celebrities or guest stars to host The Grandest Stage of Them All. Snoop Dog hosted WrestleMania Goes Hollywood last year, while Rob Gronkowski did the same in 2020 behind closed doors.

Since WrestleMania XL will be the first Mania upon the WWE-UFC merger, wrestling fans were expecting a massive name from the boxing world to host the Biggest Event of the Year. Immediately, they thought of UFC legend, Conor McGregor.

Although it is unlikely to happen next year, a hosting job in the coming few years could be possible if McGregor joins the Stamford-based promotion.

#4. The Notorious could serve as Special Guest Referee for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

WWE initially wanted to do The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, but an outcry from the wrestling world changed plans and the company went ahead with Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns.

However, the powers-that-be may not have entirely closed the door on Rock vs. Reigns. The Tribal Chief and The High Chief will collide with Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania: Night One. The seeds of betrayal have already been sown, and we may see The Bloodline implode at Mania.

The immediate consequence would be Triple H finally booking The Brahma Bull vs. The Tribal Chief, presumably at a massive Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event. In a bid to elevate the magnitude and star power, WWE may add Conor McGregor as Special Guest Referee.

There doesn't have to be a storyline reason for McGregor's inclusion, and the decision will be met with open arms. There is precedent for such a move because Daniel Cormier served as Guest Referee for Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins inside "The Fight Pit" at Extreme Rules 2022.

#3. Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul

When it comes to controversial Superstars, the list doesn't go much far beyond Logan Paul, one of the most polarizing figures on the planet. Paul has earned his fair share of detractors, especially during his time in the octagon.

The Maverick doesn't seem to be on the best of terms with McGregor. Paul notoriously called him out last year and said he'd be open to facing the UFC legend in the octagon.

Paul is currently United States Champion and seems to have a bright future in the Stamford-based promotion. While McGregor vs. Paul in the squared circle will be quite different from that in the octagon, it would still be a legitimate money-maker.

#2. McGregor battles The Tribal Chief

Conor McGregor has a real-life beef with Roman Reigns. The tension between the two larger-than-life athletes arose when McGregor claimed that he could "slap the head of the entire WWE roster."

The Tribal Chief took issue with the UFC legend's bold statement, claiming that McGregor was the "size of his leg." While that analogy may not have been entirely correct, Reigns probably meant that he could beat the boxer in a legitimate fight.

Channeling this legitimate rivalry into an on-screen storyline could be lucrative for Endeavor. Having Reigns and McGregor fight in the ring for supremacy would captivate the entire entertainment industry.

#1. Conor McGregor leads a full-on UFC invasion of WWE

When speaking of WWE-UFC crossovers, it is a common practice to limit the discussion to one or two individuals. If both sides were to go completely wild, why not let a full-on invasion happen on live television?

Conor McGregor could sign with WWE. In his first address, he announced that he was here to take over the industry, implying that he didn't come alone. Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler, and Dustin Poirier among other prominent boxers could be seen laying siege to the locker room.

If executed similarly to the WCW invasion in 2001, fans could witness something truly special. However, such a full-on takeover seems very unlikely since WWE and UFC will always remain two different worlds with distinct boundaries and borders.

