Will Conor McGregor ever join WWE? Exploring what the UFC legend had to say

Conor McGregor has made a name for himself in both the UFC and beyond. A renowned figure, in sports and business, McGregor gained fame through his skills in the octagon and his ability to talk the talk, often leaving his opponents speechless. Considering all this it's no surprise that the Irishman, who has already dabbled in boxing would surely be a hit if he were to enter the world of WWE. So what are his thoughts on making a mark in that arena?

Over time we've seen many UFC fighters try their hand at WWE and vice versa. Notable names like CM Punk and Brock Lesnar have crossed over with varying degrees of success. Similarly, UFC stars such as Ronda Rousey, Ken Shamrock, Matt Riddle, and Shayna Baszler have found success in WWE. Amidst all these crossovers stands Conor McGregor. The Notorious One. Who fans would undoubtedly be thrilled to see stepping into a WWE ring.

But, while the fans would enjoy seeing him exchange blows with his fellow Irishman, Sheamus, or some of the other talents the company has to offer, a run in WWE doesn't seem to be on the cards for McGregor right now.

Recently, the 35-year-old was asked by YouTuber, Adam's Apple if he would consider joining WWE, which led to a rather ambiguous answer, "You never know." A few moments later, the topic of mixing it up in WWE was once again broached only for McGregor to provide a rather stoic response of, "Not at the moment".

Nevertheless, the WWE Universe will still look at these comments with some hope. It wasn't a downright "No" from Mystic Mac, which means there is still a chance we might get to see him in a WWE ring soon. After all, WWE and UFC have the same parent company, TKO Group Holdings.

Conor McGregor has teased the idea of a WWE run before

Conor McGregor may not be interested in WWE right now, but he has been dropping hints for quite a while. The UFC legend has the gift of the gab, both on the mic and when it comes to typing down responses on social media. In fact, he got into a tweet war with Paul Heyman just last year.

After McGregor posted a picture of himself on X (formerly Twitter) with both the UFC belt and WWE Title, Heyman took offense. In The Wiseman's eyes, only one superstar is worthy of holding a WWE title, and that is Roman Reigns. The Father of ECW went on to call McGregor a "wannabe". This, of course, did not sit well with The Notorious One, who stepped into a back-and-forth with Heyman and ultimately ended with him threatening to break his jaw.

After reading those tweets, fans probably began playing out different WrestleMania scenarios for Conor McGregor. Who knows? Perhaps we may get to see them become a reality sometime in the future.

