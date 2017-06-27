5 Things fans still love about Brock Lesnar

Despite his limited appearances, The Beast is still WWE's biggest star and here are five reasons why.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jun 2017, 12:23 IST

What makes Brock Lesnar such a top draw, even in 2017?

Brock Lesnar is only a shadow of the performer he once was in WWE, even as recently as the year 2013 when he put on a modern-day wrestling classic with CM Punk. These days, he is a rare sighting on Raw and his matches hardly ever go even 5 minutes.

However, he is a proven box office draw and even at the age of 39, is more ‘over’ than the remaining roster.

What makes Lesnar such a proven draw, that Vince McMahon puts his top prize on him, despite the fact that he only works very limited dates? Why do the fans still chant for Lesnar, even though it feels like he does not put his heart into every match?

#5 Dominant booking

Lesnar does not suffer from the limitations of 50-50 booking, unlike other superstars

Brock Lesnar is probably the most protected Superstar on the current roster, even more so than Roman Reigns and that is one of the biggest secrets to his success. It’s unlikely to see Brock take a pin, and ever since he broke ‘the Streak’ at Wrestlemania 30 and squashed John Cena at Summerslam 2014, he has just been extremely dominant.

True, he traded wins with Goldberg, but Brock Lesnar eventually triumphed in the grand finale of the feud at Wrestlemania 33. Because Lesnar wins more than he loses, he is seen as a top guy and therefore fans believe that he is a bigger deal than the rest of the roster.

In fact, while some may believe that he has become ‘lazy’, Lesnar wrestles one-sided matches to prove just how much more powerful he is than his competitors. If only this kind of dominant booking extended to the rest of the WWE roster, even full-time performers would be ‘over’.