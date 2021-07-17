5 things Finn Balor can do on SmackDown 

Well, the rumor mill is running, and it's churning out the name Finn Balor. According to WrestleVotes, SmackDown just may get a visit from the Prince of NXT tonight.

Finn Balor had the run of his WWE career over the past year and a half in NXT. Between the stellar matches and the incredible angles we saw him take part in, Balor proved why he's one of the greatest superstars WWE has.

That being said, Balor's done everything he needs to do in NXT. He had another run with the NXT Championship that earned him match of the year candidates over the course of 212 days, ending with a hellacious war with current NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

With rumors that Kross is also on his way up, one would assume that the man that preceded him would be making his return to RAW or SmackDown in the near future. If it is indeed tonight, there are some opponents we'd love to see him come face-to-face with as soon as possible.

Today we'll be taking a look at five things Finn Balor can do on SmackDown.

#5. Finn Balor confronts, and hopefully wrestles, Sami Zayn

The great part about Finn Balor possibly coming to SmackDown is that the roster is jam-packed with competitors that are a perfect match for him. Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn. Heck, even a few matches against Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode would be fun to watch.

Still, if we're thinking about moments and feuds we want to see start tonight, the Conspiracy Theorist and The Prince is a great one. It's also something that could get the live crowd on their feet. Just picture it, Sami Zayn in the middle of the ring complaining about how he should be in the Money in the Bank match.

I not only withstood this beating, I WON this match.

Yet I’m being kept out of the Money in the Bank match.



The right thing to do (from a karmic standpoint) would be to just hand me the MITB briefcase/contract and maybe even the title.



#JusticeForSamipic.twitter.com/NQPoqnfFfY — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 15, 2021

Karma is on his side, but the machine is keeping him down. Fans get tired of him badmouthing the likes of Owens and other competitors in the match, when all of a sudden Balor's iconic music erupts throughout the arena.

If we get another impromptu match between the two like the video above, it would definitely be Too Sweet.

