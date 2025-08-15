5 Things this former WWE Champion might have in store for Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes reclaimed his spot on top of the card by defeating John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of SummerSlam Night Two. However, The American Nightmare's second reign with the title was met with a rough start on last week's Friday Night SmackDown, where he found himself on the receiving end of a vicious beatdown by Drew McIntyre.

Cody Rhodes teamed up with his SummerSlam opponent, John Cena, to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match last Friday. However, chaos ensued in the closing moments of the bout, as Logan Paul and John Cena brawled their way out of the arena, leaving Drew McIntyre with The American Nightmare. The Scottish Warrior laid out Cody by striking him with the Undisputed WWE Title.

The show ended with McIntyre hitting a Claymore on the Undisputed WWE Champion through the announce table. The seeds were planted last week for the rivalry between Cody and McIntyre. The question is, how will The Scottish Warrior follow up on last week's events on tonight's SmackDown?

Here are five things the former WWE Champion might have in store for Cody Rhodes tonight:

#5. Drew McIntyre could challenge Cody Rhodes for the title at WWE Clash in Paris

The next premium live event on WWE's calendar is Clash in Paris, scheduled for August 31. The Scottish Warrior may look to get himself an Undisputed WWE Title match for the upcoming event on tonight's SmackDown.

McIntyre never shies away from pushing boundaries, whether it's with words or actions. Hence, to get under Cody's skin, The Scottish Warrior could cut a fiery promo and lay down a challenge for Rhodes to put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line at Clash in Paris.

#4. The Scottish Warrior could set a trap for Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre is known for playing mind games to get an upper hand over his rivals, and we may see another example of it tonight. Interestingly, McIntyre has found himself an ally in the form of Logan Paul in recent weeks.

Therefore, The Scottish Warrior could take advantage of his association with the social media megastar and set a trap for Cody. McIntyre could call out The American Nightmare for a confrontation, only for The Maverick to attack the Undisputed WWE Champion from behind. The heel duo could then launch a beatdown on Rhodes.

#3. Drew McIntyre could recreate a shocking scene at Cody Rhodes' expense

The Scottish Warrior may take a page out of his own book on tonight's SmackDown. McIntyre was involved in a heated rivalry with CM Punk last year. The feud gave us many shocking moments, one of which unfolded on the June 21, 2024, episode of the blue brand's show when Drew McIntyre carried an unconscious and bloody CM Punk on his back all the way to the arena.

Cody Rhodes could suffer the same brutal fate as The Second City Saint at the hands of Drew McIntyre tonight, as The Scottish Warrior may produce another shocking moment at The American Nightmare's expense.

#2. The former WWE Champion could propose a contract signing for their potential match at Clash in Paris

While The Scottish Warrior has had a successful career in WWE so far, he hasn't had the best of luck when it comes to winning and keeping gold in the last few years. McIntyre last got his hands on a world title at WrestleMania 40, but his World Heavyweight Championship reign ended in under six minutes, thanks to Damian Priest's MITB cash-in.

Therefore, after getting Rhodes' undivided attention with a brutal attack last week, McIntyre could propose a contract signing to secure an Undisputed WWE Title match against The American Nightmare at Clash in Paris.

#1. The Scottish Psychopath may challenge The American Nightmare to an impromptu title match

While Clash in Paris is just over two weeks away, Drew McIntyre may not want to wait until August 31 to get his hands on the Undisputed WWE Championship. Therefore, he could challenge Cody Rhodes to an impromptu title match on this week's SmackDown.

The American Nightmare, who may be desperate to exact his revenge on McIntyre for last week's attack, could accept the challenge, leading to a massive title match on the blue brand's show.

There are several directions that the Triple H-led creative team can go in to take the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre to the next level. Fans will have to tune in to tonight's SmackDown to witness the aftermath of last week's events.

