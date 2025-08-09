  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • [WATCH] Cody Rhodes destroyed on SmackDown as 40-year-old star is teased as his opponent at Clash in Paris 2025

[WATCH] Cody Rhodes destroyed on SmackDown as 40-year-old star is teased as his opponent at Clash in Paris 2025

By Rohit Nath
Published Aug 09, 2025 02:36 GMT
(Pictures Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Pictures Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

It looks like Cody Rhodes has an opponent for Clash in Paris 2025, and he won't be missing the show. Not only this, but his first title defense since winning the Undisputed WWE Championship is shaping up to be an exciting one, as he was destroyed on SmackDown by the star he would likely face in Paris.

Ad

This week on the SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025, Cody Rhodes had to swoop in for the save as John Cena was attacked by the duo of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, who have been on fire lately. It set up a tag team match in the main event, while Logan Paul vs. John Cena was made official for Clash in Paris 2025.

After the controversial DQ finish to the main event, where Logan Paul hit John Cena with a low blow, Drew McIntyre attacked Cody Rhodes. The 40-year-old star hit a unique Claymore Kick, sending Cody through the bottom part of the announce desk. As he held up the Undisputed WWE Championship, a match was teased, seemingly for Clash in Paris 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This makes it the third "Clash" event that Drew McIntyre would be fighting for a world title. And just like the last two times, it won't be too surprising to see him lose the match and go berserk. Cody vs. McIntyre is a match that we haven't seen in a while, and the two men were actually former tag team partners.

Not many know that about them, but there is a shared history over there. It's going to be interesting to see how things play out at Clash in Paris, and whether this will be the main event.

Ad
McIntyre eyes gold [Credit: SKWrestling_ on X]
McIntyre eyes gold [Credit: SKWrestling_ on X]

And once again, if that is the case, McIntyre will have headlined the "Clash" events in Wales, Scotland, and France. However, there's no confirmation of the match just yet, although we expect it to be official by next week.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications