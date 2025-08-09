[WATCH] Cody Rhodes destroyed on SmackDown as 40-year-old star is teased as his opponent at Clash in Paris 2025

It looks like Cody Rhodes has an opponent for Clash in Paris 2025, and he won't be missing the show. Not only this, but his first title defense since winning the Undisputed WWE Championship is shaping up to be an exciting one, as he was destroyed on SmackDown by the star he would likely face in Paris.This week on the SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025, Cody Rhodes had to swoop in for the save as John Cena was attacked by the duo of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, who have been on fire lately. It set up a tag team match in the main event, while Logan Paul vs. John Cena was made official for Clash in Paris 2025.After the controversial DQ finish to the main event, where Logan Paul hit John Cena with a low blow, Drew McIntyre attacked Cody Rhodes. The 40-year-old star hit a unique Claymore Kick, sending Cody through the bottom part of the announce desk. As he held up the Undisputed WWE Championship, a match was teased, seemingly for Clash in Paris 2025.This makes it the third &quot;Clash&quot; event that Drew McIntyre would be fighting for a world title. And just like the last two times, it won't be too surprising to see him lose the match and go berserk. Cody vs. McIntyre is a match that we haven't seen in a while, and the two men were actually former tag team partners.Not many know that about them, but there is a shared history over there. It's going to be interesting to see how things play out at Clash in Paris, and whether this will be the main event.McIntyre eyes gold [Credit: SKWrestling_ on X]And once again, if that is the case, McIntyre will have headlined the &quot;Clash&quot; events in Wales, Scotland, and France. However, there's no confirmation of the match just yet, although we expect it to be official by next week.