5 Things that could happen after Alexa Bliss attacked Randy Orton on WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss made a massive return to Monday Night RAW last week as she interrupted the main-event match between Randy Orton and Triple H. The ThunderDome went dark, Triple H's sledgehammer caught fire, and the next moment, Alexa Bliss was standing in the ring with that look of rage in her eyes.

Alexa Bliss went on to attack Randy Orton and threw a fireball on him, who was already shocked to see her. Orton first burnt 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC 2020 in the middle of the ring, and two weeks ago teased doing the same to Bliss. With her returning and attacking Orton on RAW last week, things are starting to heat up (no pun intended).

Let's take a look at five things that could happen after Alexa Bliss attacked Randy Orton on RAW. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions on the same.

#5 Randy Orton costs Alexa Bliss her match on WWE RAW next week

This Monday is going to be a busy one for Little Miss Bliss. 😈 @AlexaBliss_WWE battles #WWERAW #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka in a non-title match AND prepares for her 🔥 fallout with @RandyOrton! @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/cNDPkntV2A — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2021

WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss is all set to go one-on-one with the RAW Women's Champion Asuka next week. Fans are really excited to witness how this clash would go down between two of the top women's Superstars on the Red brand. Many have speculated Bliss to be the one to finally dethrone Asuka as the RAW Women's Champion, and one has to wonder whether next week's match could be the beginning of their full-blown feud.

However, considering what Alexa Bliss did to Randy Orton last week on RAW, there are chances that The Viper might interrupt and cost Bliss her match against Asuka on RAW. This would continue the storyline between him and Bliss and ensure neither Asuka and Bliss have to take a clean defeat.