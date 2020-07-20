The Horror Show at Extreme Rules is officially in the WWE history books. The night was filled with several amazing, not-so-amazing, and uncomfortable to watch moments (Poor Rey Mysterio!). One of the biggest matches that everyone was looking forward to was the "Wyatt Swamp Fight" between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

No one had any idea what to expect from the match, other than it being a cinematic one. And now that it is done, the WWE Universe is split into two about their opinion of the match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. Some considered it to be a cinematic masterpiece, while the others weren't impressed with the overall brawl at the Wyatt Swamp.

I personally belong to the latter category. Not that I hated the entire thing, there were some really great moments including the cameo by Alexa Bliss disguised as Sister Abigail. It's probably due to our over-expectation with the creative genius inside Bray Wyatt that most of us are not satisfied with the end result. But that's up to individual opinion. Feel free to let me know if you think otherwise, and loved it.

But the biggest question coming out of Extreme Rules is - what happened to Braun Strowman? What happens next? Let me share five things that I believe could happen after Braun Strowman disappeared in the swamp. Comment down and let me know your theories!

#5 Bray Wyatt reveals he has trapped Braun Strowman

Before I begin, I know the ending of the Wyatt Swamp Fight was confusing. We saw Braun Strowman throw Bray Wyatt into the swamp water, and it appeared as if The Monster Among Men won. But then Bray's hand came out and dragged Braun Strowman into the lake and they both disappeared. The lake water turned red, and The Fiend came out of it, and that was it!

As per the reports before the PPV, the finish of the match was supposed to see someone getting kidnapped or disappear. From the looks of it, Braun Strowman disappeared in the lake, the reason why I've titled the article as him "disappearing" rather than "drowning".

Coming back to the topic of discussion, I believe one of the most possible things that could happen is Bray Wyatt revealing that he has trapped Braun Strowman inside the swamp to teach him a lesson. Of course, the feud isn't over, and this could be an interesting way to continue it and it would be interesting to see how does Braun Strowman makes it out of the swamp?