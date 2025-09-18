5 Things that could happen if Brock Lesnar loses at WWE Wrestlepalooza

WWE WrestlePalooza is around the corner, and the fans have been waiting for the action to unfold in Indianapolis. Some massive matches have been made official for the PLE, and among them marks another final appearance for John Cena on his Farewell Tour.

The 17-time World Champion is set to face one of his biggest rivals in the industry, Brock Lesnar, and fans have been waiting to witness both men meet each other in the squared circle, potentially for the last time. With two of the biggest legends set to battle at WrestlePalooza, it would be quite interesting to see what the aftermath would be.

Brock Lesnar might end up losing the match, given Cena is on his Retirement Tour, and some major consequences could follow if the Beast gets pinned. Let’s check out a few things that could happen if Lesnar loses.

#5. Takes hiatus from WWE

Brock Lesnar has not been seen in the squared circle since 2023, and his massive return at SummerSlam 2025 came as a surprise to millions all around the world. While the Beast Incarnate’s return was accompanied by some critical comments, fans just want to see the legend back in the ring now.

However, if Brock ends up losing against John Cena at the PLE, it is quite possible that the Beast takes a break to maintain his character and return more dominant to take down a champion and shock the world.

#4. Call it quits

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly nearing his retirement and has lost two years of his career due to the controversies that surfaced on the internet. If the Beast Incarnate ends up losing his return match at WrestlePalooza, he could call it a day for his WWE career.

The legend has always portrayed a dominant and undefeatable star in the ring, and it is quite possible that a loss at such a big stage could end up forcing him to quit the ring.

#3. Turns babyface

Brock Lesnar’s babyface run against Roman Reigns was undoubtedly a gem of a scene. The Beast Incarnate portrayed why he is one of the greatest to ever do it, and fans would love to see that side of Brock Lesnar on TV once again.

A big loss against John Cena at WrestlePalooza could lead to the Beast shaking hands with one of the biggest competitors of his career, which could potentially be the perfect opportunity to turn him face and put him against names like Gunther and Seth Rollins.

#2. Attacks John Cena post-match to continue the rivalry

WWE had dubbed John Cena’s matches with Randy Orton and CM Punk as his final matches with the stars. However, with Brock Lesnar vs John Cena set for WrestlePalooza, the company has not added the ‘last match’ tag to the battle.

This is a massive hint that a loss for Lesnar could lead to the legend unleashing another attack on the Franchise Player, and further continuing his rivalry with the retiring star in the future.

#1. Gets confronted by a returning Gunther

Brock Lensar vs Gunther has been a dream match that fans around the world have been talking about for years now. While the stars have not aligned well to feature the match in the squared circle yet, the WWE Universe has been waiting for the battle to get confirmed.

A potential loss for Lesnar could be followed by Gunther's return for the first time in months, standing face to face with the Beast to finally get the storyline started. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

