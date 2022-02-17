5 things that could happen if Brock Lesnar wins at WWE Elimination Chamber

On February 19, Brock Lesnar will have the opportunity to win back the WWE Championship that he lost at the Royal Rumble event on January 29. However, he will have to go through five other WWE Superstars first.

At the Royal Rumble in St. Louis, Missouri, Lesnar walked in as the WWE Champion to square off against Bobby Lashley in their first-ever one-on-one match. It was a dream match for the ages and one the fans had been waiting forever since Lashley debuted for the company in 2005.

The explosive match ended in controversial fashion after the referee was knocked down. Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his presence felt by taking the WWE Title being held by Paul Heyman to smash it against the skull of The Beast Incarnate.

Brock and Roman had been feuding, with Paul Heyman defecting from The Bloodline, but now ultimately realigning with his Tribal Chief. Heyman believes he was protecting Roman Reigns from Brock Lesnar.

However, after losing to Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar entered the Men's Royal Rumble match and won the whole thing in just over two minutes. The win meant he could choose any World Champion to face at WrestleMania 38 in April. Two nights later, Brock chose Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Nevertheless, he still had eyes on the WWE Championship.

Lesnar pleaded with authority figure Adam Pearce to give him a rematch against Bobby Lashley. Instead, it was announced that an Elimination Chamber match would be held on February 19 in Jeddah, with the title on the line. Brock Lesnar was named as an entrant into the match.

After a number of qualifying matches, it was determined that AJ Styles, Riddle and Austin Theory would also enter. Seth "Freakin" Rollins declared that he had an automatic spot in the match following his No DQ victory over Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. The stage is now set for the first-ever Men's Elimination Chamber match to take place outside of North America.

That being said, let's take a look at five things that could happen if Brock Lesnar wins at WWE Elimination Chamber.

#5 WWE Officials could make life difficult for Brock Lesnar on the road to WrestleMania

The key element of winning a Royal Rumble match is the fact that the winner receives a World Championship opportunity at WrestleMania. But what if Brock Lesnar is already a World Champion leading into the event, is his opportunity still valid this time around?

We've seen Brock and WWE Official Adam Pearce come to blows in the past. Still, vexed from what happened in the past, Pearce could decide to make life difficult for The Beast Incarnate in this scenario and void his WrestleMania chosen match against Roman Reigns because he is now WWE Champion.

This, of course, would enrage Lesnar, who wants to get his hands on Roman Reigns so badly at the biggest event of the year. It could make for a unique scenario unlike anything we've seen before.

It would certainly make the days leading up to WrestleMania a little more intriguing, not knowing which direction the story was going in. It could be a case where Brock will have to earn his chance against Roman again, or even go as far as Lesnar being restricted from facing Roman altogether. A WWE Championship defense against a new challenger might be the way forward.

Either way, this scenario could present plenty of twists and turns, which is exactly what we want to see in the approach to the show of shows.

