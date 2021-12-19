5 Things that could happen when Maryse appears on 'The Cutting Edge' on RAW 

The Miz is set to face off against Edge at WWE Day 1 in just under two weeks. Ahead of this, his wife Maryse is set to be part of The Cutting Edge on RAW.

Maryse made her return to WWE TV alongside The Miz a few weeks ago and has since been embroiled in a feud alongside her husband.

Last week on RAW, the former Divas Champion walked out on Miz after he used her as a shield to avoid a spear from Edge. Maryse's involvement allowed Miz to his The Skull-Crushing Finale, but it meant that his wife was less than impressed by his tactics.

Maryse appears to be playing a major part in this feud, so here are just five ways that this feud could be pushed forward on RAW.

#5. Maryse announces that she's retiring from WWE on RAW

Maryse is now a mother, something that was made very clear last week when she didn't want to be part of a physical confrontation with Edge.

The former Divas Champion has returned to WWE to fight her husband's battles several times, against Nikki Bell and John Cena, and just four months after giving birth to face Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan.

There has to be a point where Maryse has had enough of fighting her husband's battles. The star now has to think about herself and her daughters so she could announce that she is walking away from WWE tomorrow night on RAW.

Maryse has been part of WWE on and off since 2006, and her latest return only came a few weeks ago, but it could all have been in order to set up Maryse's retirement announcement.

Whilst there are rumors that Maryse and Beth Phoenix could become a physical part of this feud, Phoenix has already left WWE so it's no certainty that this is the direction that the story is heading. There could be a huge swerve on RAW and Maryse could decide that she's out.

