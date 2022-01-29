5 Things that should not happen at Royal Rumble 2022: Possible mistake with Lesnar-Lashley match, Former superstar to be treated surprisingly well?

The road to WrestleMania begins tonight at the 2022 Royal Rumble show. It's yet another WrestleMania season beginning, which means that it's also the most exciting period of the wrestling calendar year.

The wrestling world usually gets clogged with rumors and reports over what could happen, and there's usually a lot of anticipation as well. The Royal Rumble card isn't particularly stacked this year, but strong enough to draw a big crowd in attendance and watching across the world.

This list focuses on five things WWE shouldn't do at Royal Rumble 2022:

#5. Making the Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley match at Royal Rumble too short

We're going to see one of the greatest heavyweight clashes in years in Vince McMahon's promotion as Bobby Lashley challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. It's the dream match that is finally happening.

Lashley has been open about the fact that the main reason he returned to WWE was to face Lesnar down the line. While he thought it was going to happen in 2018 (and it should have), it didn't.

There were numerous opportunities over the years for the company to book a Lashley-Lesnar match, but it simply never happened due to various circumstances. In 2021, Bobby Lashley reached the mountaintop when he won the WWE Championship and dominated RAW for half the year.

That seemed like the perfect time to bring Brock Lesnar back, but instead, The Beast Incarnate returned for a match against Roman Reigns instead. It was only due to the circumstances of Reigns getting COVID that the possibility of a Lesnar-Lashley match became a reality.

The moment Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship, a momentary stare took place between him and Bobby Lashley, and only one night later, the latter secured a spot in the Royal Rumble title clash against Lesnar.

WWE shouldn't take the Goldberg approach with the bout. It might be a clash of two heavyweights, but it shouldn't be presented as one that can end in just five minutes.

Both men deserve a good amount of time in the ring, and when Brock Lesnar is motivated enough, he is one of the best in the world. He is motivated right now, and the match with Lashley needs a little more time to deliver.

