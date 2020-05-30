5 things that could happen if Sasha Banks and Bayley become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Sasha Banks and Bayley will challenge for the Women's Tag Titles next week!

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Sasha Banks and Bayley interrupt the special edition of 'Moment of Bliss' with New Day as the guests.

The two best friends took massive jibes at the Women's Tag Team Champions, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross which led to an impromptu match between the Legit Boss and Little Miss Bliss with their partners in the commentary box.

After a highly entertaining match, both due to the in-ring action, as well as the stuff that was going at ringside with Nikki, Bayley, Michael Cole, and Corey Graves, it was Sasha Banks who emerged victorious after some outside interference. She picked up the win over the Goddess after pinning her via a roll-up!

As a result of the same, WWE has announced that next week on SmackDown, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against the Boss n Hug connection - Sasha Banks and Bayley. Can we see new champions being crowned on the blue brand next week, and if yes what could be the aftermath?

Let's take a look at five things that could happen if Sasha Banks and Bayley become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and opinions on the same.

#5 A triple threat at WWE Backlash for the titles

A couple of weeks ago on Monday Night RAW, the IIconics returned to action and picked up a win over Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to get themselves a title opportunity against the champions.

The following week, during the Women's Tag Team Championship match, the IIconics lost by disqualification when Peyton Royce couldn't control herself and the referee stopped the match, handing the victory to the champions.

While Billie Kay slapped her partner backstage, the two former Women's Tag Team Champions are all fired up to get their hands back on the titles. With Sasha Banks and Bayley now involved in the mix, and if they walk out as the new champions next week on SmackDown, we might just see a triple threat at WWE Backlash next month between the three teams involved.