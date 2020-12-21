5 Things that could happen after 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt was set on fire by Randy Orton at WWE TLC 2020

The main event of WWE TLC 2020 saw Randy Orton take on 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a bizarre Firefly Inferno match. The only way to win the match was to set your opponent on fire, but no one expected Randy Orton to do what he did. In what was one of the most shocking visuals on WWE TV in a long time, Randy Orton poured gasoline all over The Fiend's body and then set him on fire to close out the show.

The sight of The Fiend burning inside the ring will forever be etched in the mind of every fan who watched the show. The reaction to the entire match and the bizarre ending was mixed as some loved the creativity and storytelling aspect of it, while others considered this to be 'burial' of The Fiend. But nonetheless, fans are intrigued to know what happens next? Is The Fiend gone for good?

Let's take a look at five things that could happen after Randy Orton set The Fiend on fire at WWE TLC 2020. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions and theories.

#5 The Fiend disappears from WWE TV

The character of The Fiend has arguably been one of the best ones in recent memory. The complex backstory and amazing portrayal by Bray Wyatt of the demonic split-personality of himself was certainly a great idea. However, a common discussion since the last year has been whether WWE is over-exposing The Fiend?

A certain possibility is that after the angle that went down at WWE TLC 2020, The Fiend might disappear from WWE TV, at least for a while. The Fiend being off TV for a few months would certainly build-up the anticipation for his massive return, possibly at a stage like WrestleMania. Or maybe the character could be gone forever, but then what happens with Bray Wyatt?