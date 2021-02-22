5 Things that could happen after The Miz's WWE title victory

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2021, The Miz finally cashed-in his MITB contract to become the new WWE Champion. Several moments led to this surprising outcome.

Earlier in the night, Bobby Lashley lost his United States Championship in a triple threat match. MVP was seen interacting with The Miz in a backstage segment soon after.

In the main event, Drew McIntyre emerged victorious after a hard-fought Elimination Chamber match. After the multi-man contest was over, Lashley ambushed McIntyre. The Miz capitalized on this opportunity to successfully cash-in the MITB contract. It became clear that MVP and Lashley of The Hurt Business plotted The A-Lister's successful cash-in, all along.

The Miz's WWE title victory is certainly a major talking point from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. On the Road to WrestleMania 37, let's take a look at five things that could happen after The Miz won the WWE Championship.

#5 Drew McIntyre challenges The Miz to a WWE Championship match on RAW

Drew McIntyre has carried Monday Night RAW on his shoulders as the WWE Champion for several months. It is unlikely that he will let go of his WWE title pursuits anytime soon.

That being said, fans are patiently waiting to see what will happen on the Monday Night RAW episode after Elimination Chamber. The Scottish Warrior might address The Miz's successful cash-in at the pay-per-view. The A-Lister will likely gloat about his own victory as well. These two instances could overlap with each other, which will lead to McIntyre challenging The Miz for a one-on-one WWE title match.

The match itself may take place on RAW, or The A-Lister will delay an in-ring clash against McIntyre as long as he can. The Hurt Business could also factor into this scenario in a significant manner. This is why a potential match between McIntyre and The Miz might not have a straightforward outcome.