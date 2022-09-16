Roman Reigns' next challenger disclosed? - 5 things that could happen when Triple H invites Logan Paul to WWE SmackDown

The WWE fan base has been buzzing as Triple H invited Logan Paul to this week's SmackDown. The invitation certainly has to do with Roman Reigns' comments about the YouTube star.

Paul recently invited the undisputed world champion Roman Reigns to the IMPAULSIVE podcast, where the two stars had a brief argument. The Chief Content Officer of WWE wanted the stars to handle their issues on television.

A lot can happen on the next episode of SmackDown. Without further ado, here are five possibilities when Triple H invites Logan Paul to the blue brand.

#5. Paul Heyman addresses the issues

As noted earlier, Logan Paul had an argument with Roman Reigns on his podcast. However, WWE is The Tribal Chief's island where things don't work like that. Mostly, he has other people doing his bidding now.

Fans have noticed that it isn't easy to see The Head of The Table on SmackDown as he's usually busy in his locker room. The reason behind this could be Rreigns' new contract that allows him lesser appearances.

On Twitter, Special Counsel Paul Heyman said he would shower Logan Paul with the needed wisdom. He could take matters into his own hands and address the issue without involving the WWE Universal Champion this week.

#4. The Bloodline assaults Logan Paul

The Bloodline is stronger than ever

The popular YouTube star hasn't been around in WWE for a long time. His last match saw him end a long-term rivalry with The Miz at Summerslam 2022.

Although he follows professional wrestling, Paul's lack of experience could easily get him in trouble. The Bloodline could set up a trap to beat some sense into him on SmackDown.

Accompanied by Paul Heyman, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn could realistically make Logan Paul acknowledge their dominance. Roman Reigns could wait and watch as the assault unfolds. The scene would receive a massive reaction from the audience.

#3. Roman Reigns enters into a verbal battle

Is The Tribal Chief ready to roast yet another superstar?

Roman Reigns has become excellent at promos, to say the least. He verbally roasts his rivals before battling them in the squared circle. Fans have previously seen him insult opponents like John Cena and Brock Lesnar on SmackDown.

As Triple H wants the stars to handle their issues on television, The Head of The Table could enter into a promo battle with the 27-year-old. Fans a glimpse of their verbal altercation on the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

The insult might lead to Paul's confidence taking a hit, allowing him to gain sympathy from the crowd. His spirit could be restored after a win over a major star.

#2. Logan Paul stands tall after the segment

Does Logan Paul have a plan for SmackDown?

While that doesn't seem likely, Logan could battle the odds if needed on the next episode of SmackDown.

Paul is an intelligent man who has used his intellect to make money with various ventures. He can use his brains to devise a strategy to fight back against The Bloodline.

He could certainly use the aid of a top babyface like Drew McIntyre to defy the odds. Paul could stand tall at the end of his interaction with Reigns, possibly hinting at a future rivalry with The Tribal Chief.

#1. Triple H sets up a match between the two stars

Triple H is known for booking interesting rivalries.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, Triple H could make an appearance on SmackDown to handle the situation.

He could let the two superstars have a verbal battle to amplify the heat between them. Once the task has been achieved, he can interfere and advise the two to have a fight inside the squared circle.

If everything goes right, fans could realistically get a match between Paul and Reigns, possibly even on the same episode of SmackDown. The bout could also take place at a future premium live event to create hype among fans.

