5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW (December 5, 2022) 

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw Becky Lynch return to the red brand. Also on the show, Dexter Lumis prevailed over The Miz to earn a WWE contract while The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy after their WWE return.

WWE kicked off its build towards the upcoming Royal Rumble 2023 on the previous edition. Expect this week's episode of the red brand to keep the ball rolling. The upcoming episode is scheduled to emanate live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on December 5, 2022.

The promotion has announced that The Usos will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Matt Riddle and Elias in the upcoming episode. Furthermore, a few swerves could also be in the cards on Monday night.

On that note, let's take a look at five things that could happen on WWE RAW.

#5. Rhea Ripley takes out Bianca Belair

Female Locker Room @femalelroom “We pretty much want to be the next Stone Cold and The Rock. We want to have the storylines. We want to go out there and we want to steal the show.” - Rhea Ripley on her and Bianca Belair “We pretty much want to be the next Stone Cold and The Rock. We want to have the storylines. We want to go out there and we want to steal the show.” - Rhea Ripley on her and Bianca Belair https://t.co/LOn41FO2GP

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw The Judgment Day defeat The O.C. With that, the rivalry between the two factions has seemingly reached its climax. Hence, WWE could have Rhea Ripley move into a fresh feud against Bianca Belair on Monday night.

Given that the company is reportedly planning Belair vs. Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble 2023, the upcoming episode could see WWE kick off a feud between the two.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day could launch a brutal attack on The EST, laying down the foundation for a mouth-watering encounter for the Rumble next year.

#4. The Miz lays waste to Johnny Gargano

The Miz @mikethemiz When people say He Who Must Not Be Named will be getting a @wwe contract tomorrow night When people say He Who Must Not Be Named will be getting a @wwe contract tomorrow night 😂 https://t.co/nEgzQDUysV

The Miz took on Dexter Lumis on the previous episode of WWE RAW. However, The A-Lister was convincingly beaten by the former NXT Superstar. Following his loss, an irate Miz attacked Dexter from behind only to walk into a superkick by Johnny Gargano.

Given how things unfolded, expect The Miz to exact revenge on Johnny Wrestling in the upcoming episode. The former WWE Champion could lay waste to Gargano, standing tall over him to send a strong message.

#3. Bray Wyatt makes his presence felt as Alexa Bliss embraces her dark persona and turns on Asuka

It's no secret that WWE has been teasing a potential reunion between Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt on its weekly shows for quite some time now. While nothing has come of it yet, that could change on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

The creative team could have The Eater of Worlds make his presence felt, resulting in Little Miss Bliss returning to her old persona. Alexa may embrace her darker side to turn on her tag team partner, Asuka.

In retrospect, WWE's decision to align Alexa Bliss with Bray Wyatt was a masterstroke as it elevated the former's career to new heights. Now, with The Eater of Worlds back in WWE, a potential reunion may just be a matter of time.

#2. Becky Lynch wins, Damage CTRL attacks

After guiding her team to a huge victory at Survivor Series WarGames, Becky Lynch made a spectacular return to WWE RAW last week. However, she was interrupted by Bayley, which led to a huge brawl between The Man and Damage CTRL.

Given how things unfolded, Lynch could be booked in a one-on-one match with one of the Damage CTRL members. Fans can expect the former Women's Champion to beat the odds to emerge victorious after a hard-fought battle.

However, she could be attacked by Bayley and co. following the match. This would then set the table for a clash between The Role Model and The Man at Royal Rumble.

#1. The Bloodline helps The Usos retain, Elias turns heel on WWE RAW

Matt Riddle and Elias will join forces to take on The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, this may not end too well for the babyfaces as potential interference from The Bloodline seems likely.

WWE could have Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa interfere to cost The Original Bro and Elias the Championship match. This would not undermine the babyface duo by acting as an apt explanation for their loss.

However, WWE could throw a curveball by having Elias turn heel after the loss. Ezekiel's elder brother could turn on The Original Bro to plant the seeds of a feud.

