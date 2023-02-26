5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW (February 27, 2023) 

WWE RAW following Elimination Chamber saw Sami Zayn defeat Baron Corbin in singles action. Also on the show, Seth Rollins earned a victory over The Miz via referee stoppage.

The company started its build towards The Show of Shows last week and fans can expect WWE to keep the ball rolling on the upcoming episode. The upcoming edition of WWE RAW is scheduled to emanate live from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on February 27, 2023.

The three matches announced for the show are Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven, Asuka vs. Carmella, and Lita & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Furthermore, while The Miz is scheduled to make an announcement, Brock Lesnar and Omos will come face-to-face on Monday night.

On that note, let's take a look at five things that could happen in the upcoming show.

#5. Asuka makes easy work of Carmella on WWE RAW

Asuka's stock has skyrocketed in the last few weeks thanks to her impressive character work. On the previous episode of WWE RAW, The Empress of Tomorrow defeated Nikki Cross via submission. Asuka will now lock horns with Carmella in the upcoming episode.

Fans can expect another easy victory to be on the cards for Asuka. The former RAW Women's Champion could make easy work of her rival to make a strong statement before her WrestleMania clash against Bianca Belair.

#4. Bayley helps IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeat Lita and Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch and Lita will join forces to take on IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the Women's Tag Team Championship on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, things may not end too well for the babyfaces as potential interference from Bayley seems highly likely.

The creative team could have The Role Model make her presence felt during the match to cost Lynch and Lita the Tag Team Championship. Damage CTRL could then launch a 3-on-2 post-match attack on Big Time Becks and The Extreme Diva only for Trish Stratus to return and make the save.

#3. Trish Stratus turns on Becky Lynch and Lita

A recent report has revealed that Trish Stratus could return as a heel to lay down the breadcrumbs for a blockbuster tag match at The Show of Shows. The former Women's Champion could join forces with Bayley to take on Lita and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

Given The Extreme Diva and Big Time Becks are scheduled to lock horns with Damage CTRL on Monday night, Trish Stratus's return could be on the cards on WWE RAW. The creative team could have her return to save Lita and Lynch from a post-match attack.

The former Women's Champion could then go on to turn on the babyface duo, laying down the breadcrumbs for a potential match at WrestleMania.

#2. The Miz could be hosting WrestleMania 39

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin celebrate their anniversary by exchanging gifts, with Maryse handing The Awesome One some big news that he will reveal next week. .@mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin celebrate their anniversary by exchanging gifts, with Maryse handing The Awesome One some big news that he will reveal next week.#WWERaw https://t.co/aOEPx0KBHv

The Miz took on Seth Rollins in singles action on the previous edition of WWE RAW. However, things didn't end too well for The A-Lister as he succumbed to a defeat in the end.

Later, the former WWE Champion took to Instagram to reveal that he has something big to announce. While it would be interesting to see what The A-Lister has in store for the WWE Universe on Monday night, it wouldn't be surprising if The Miz announces himself as the special host for WrestleMania 39.

#1. Stone Cold returns

2000's WWE @2000s_WWE Stone Cold vs The Rock

WWF Championship

WrestleMania 15 Stone Cold vs The RockWWF ChampionshipWrestleMania 15 https://t.co/1BDIO8oZYY

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw Omos challenge Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania 39. The Beast Incarnate and The Colossus are now scheduled to come face-to-face in the upcoming episode.

However, a recent report has revealed that this angle may end up being a swerve. The report further states that WWE may have something big in store for Lesnar at the Show of Shows.

On another note, the company had previously offered Stone Cold Steve Austin a match against Lesnar at WrestleMania. Following that, reports emerged revealing that the Veteran had rejected the offer. However, this may end up being another swerve and the company could have Stone Cold return on Monday night.

The former WWE Champion could confront The Beast to tease a potential match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Poll : 0 votes