5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW (January 2, 2023) 

The final WWE RAW of 2022 was a 'best of 2022' edition, which featured some high-profile moments from the previous year. The episode also saw Cody Rhodes make an appearance via satellite to address the WWE Universe.

However, the show saw a massive dip in viewership as it barely crossed the 1 million mark. The company will look to bounce back when the first WWE RAW of 2023 emanates live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on January 2, 2023.

WWE has announced that Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship on Monday night. Furthermore, Alexa Bliss will lock horns with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

On that note, let's look at five things that could happen on the first WWE RAW of the year.

#5. Becky Lynch hits back at Damage CTRL

Happy New Year! 2022 marked 20 years since I first started wrestling - it was also my favorite year of my career. Thank you all for coming on this ride with me!

Becky Lynch faced Bayley in singles action two weeks ago on WWE RAW. However, it didn't turn out too well for The Man as she succumbed to a loss due to a distraction from Damage CTRL.

Given how things unfolded, fans can expect an irate Becky Lynch to hit back at the heel faction on the upcoming episode. The creative team could have The Man stand tall over her rivals to build momentum heading into the Royal Rumble later this month.

#4. WWE announces a match between Bronson Reed and Shinsuke Nakamura

Bronson Reed To Shinsuke Nakamura: Find Me On Monday Nights, I'll Beat You

Following Shinsuke Nakamura's win against Great Muta at the Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 event on January 1, Bronson Reed called him out on Twitter. In his tweet, Reed targeted Nakamura, asking him to find him on Monday nights.

Given the turn of events, the creative team could book the duo in a match on WWE RAW. However, fans can expect this to turn south sooner rather than later, as potential interference from Dexter Lumis could be in store.

Lumis may show up to exact revenge on Reed for costing him his Ladder Match against The Miz two weeks ago on the red brand.

#3. Edge returns

Edge has been off WWE TV since his loss against Finn Balor in an "I Quit" Match at Extreme Rules 2022. The Rated-R Superstar was forced to quit to stop Rhea Ripley from hitting a ConChairto on his wife, Beth Phoenix.

While speculation about the former WWE Champion's return has been making the rounds for a long time, nothing has come of it. However, this may change on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Given that there isn't a major storyline surrounding Judgment Day, WWE could have Edge return to settle his scores with the heel faction.

#2. Bianca Belair defeats Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW; the latter attacks the former after the match

Bianca Belair is scheduled to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Fans can expect this match to be a banger. However, the championship changing hands seems distant.

WWE could have Little Miss Bliss give a tough fight to her rival in the match only to succumb to a loss in the end. Given this rivalry doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon, Bliss could go on to attack Belair after the match.

A potential post-match assault could then plant the seeds for a rematch between the duo for Royal Rumble 2023.

#1. Cody Rhodes returns to cost Seth Rollins his match against Austin Theory

Per Xero News, Cody Rhodes could be returning on the January 2nd epiosode of Monday Night Raw… yikes!

As suggested by Xero News, Cody Rhodes could make his much-awaited return on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The American Nightmare has been off WWE TV since the RAW after Hell in a Cell 2022. However, a potential return seems imminent.

On another note, Austin Theory is scheduled to defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins on Monday night. Given Rhodes has some unfinished business with The Visionary, he could return to cost Rollins his match on RAW.

This angle could then lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential fourth match between the duo.

Should Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins happen once again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

