5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW (January 9, 2023) 

The first WWE RAW of 2023 saw Bianca Belair retain her RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss after a disqualification. Also on the show, Theory successfully defended his United States Championship against Seth Rollins.

WWE made a terrific start to the new year with a power-packed RAW, and the fans can expect the upcoming episode of the red brand to follow suit. The upcoming edition of the Monday Night show will emanate live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, on January 9, 2023.

The company has announced that Alexa Bliss will feature on the upcoming show to address fans about her actions from the previous week. Furthermore, the current United States Champion has also been announced for the show.

On that note, let's look at five things that could unfold on the upcoming show:

#5. Kevin Owens cuts a fiery promo on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens interrupted Roman Reigns on Friday's SmackDown to challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble 2023. The Tribal Chief accepted KO's challenge, setting up a high-profile match for January 28.

But before that, Owens will lock horns with Sami Zayn on next week's episode of SmackDown. Thus, the upcoming episode of WWE RAW could witness The PrizeFighter addressing WWE fans about his upcoming clash with his former friend.

Owens could further go on to cut a firey promo, taking shots at Roman Reigns and the entire Bloodline before vowing to dethrone The Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble.

#4. Bobby Lashley returns

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia According to PWInsider, there is talk of the WWE turning Bobby Lashley heel. According to PWInsider, there is talk of the WWE turning Bobby Lashley heel. https://t.co/6fEgiE284U

Bobby Lashley has been off WWE TV ever since his kayfabe firing on the December 12 edition of RAW. The All Mighty was fired by Adam Pearce after he lost his temper and attacked WWE officials. However, soon after, Pearce took to social media to reveal that Lashley wasn't fired.

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW could witness the former United States Champion return to WWE TV. As rumors have it, Lashley could return as a monster heel. The creative team could have The All Mighty and Adam Pearce feature on the red brand, only for Lashley to attack the latter.

However, the former member of The Hurt Business could be stopped in his stride by a returning Brock Lesnar. More on this later.

#3. Seth Rollins demands a rematch

Seth Rollins took on Austin Theory for the United States Championship on the previous edition of WWE RAW. However, it didn't turn out too well for The Visionary as he succumbed to a loss after a low blow.

While WWE has hinted at a new rivalry for Theory in the upcoming show, that may not be the case as The Visionary has some unfinished business with Theory, given how their match ended last week.

With Rollins medically fit, the upcoming episode of the red brand could witness The BeastSlayer challenge Theory for a rematch.

#2. WWE could announce Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Royal Rumble

Alexa Bliss took on Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship on last week's episode of WWE RAW. However, the high-profile match had an underwhelming finish as Little Miss Bliss lost her composure after Bray Wyatt's Firefly logo flashed on Titantron.

The former Women's Champion went berserk on The EST, delivering a devastating DDT on the steel steps. The match ended in disqualification due to her actions.

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will feature Alexa explaining her actions to fans. Many can expect Belair to get involved sooner rather than later. This segment could end with WWE officially announcing the duo in a rematch for Royal Rumble 2023.

#1. Brock Lesnar returns

As you may know, WWE is reportedly planning a rematch between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley for the Royal Rumble 2023. Given how things are far from over between the duo, a potential Lesnar vs. Lashley showdown makes total sense.

With the premium live event just around the corner, Monday's RAW could witness The Beast finally make his blockbuster return to set up his third clash against Lashley. The creative team could have Lashley go berserk, only for Lesnar to show up and stop him.

This could lead to a huge brawl between the duo that could lay down the breadcrumbs for their rumored match at the Royal Rumble.

Should Brock Lesnar face Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

