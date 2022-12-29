5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (December 30, 2022) 

Last week's edition of WWE SmackDown saw The Usos successfully defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Hit Row. Also on the show, Braun Strowman and Ricochet prevailed over Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

Fans can expect WWE to keep the ball rolling to end the year on a high note when WWE SmackDown emanates live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 30, 2022.

The company has announced that Roman Reigns will join forces with Sami Zayn to take on John Cena & Kevin Owens in a blockbuster tag team match on the upcoming episode.

Furthermore, Ronda Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, while Sheamus will take on Solo Sikoa in singles action. On that note, let's look at five things that could happen in the show.

#5. Lacey Evans returns to WWE SmackDown with Sgt. Slaughter

WWE has announced that Lacey Evans will make her return on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown with a new gimmick. After failing to impress some fans in her previous run, Evans will be hoping to connect with the audience with her new character.

For those unaware, Lacey Evans has served in the military for five years. It seems WWE is looking to utilize her background to weave a solid storyline.

While it will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for her upon her return, aligning her with Sgt. Slaughter wouldn't be a bad idea. The WWE veteran recently teased the same on Twitter. Hence, the company could have the 74-year-old return with Evans on Friday night to announce himself as her manager.

#4. LA Knight calls out Uncle Howdy

The December 16, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown saw LA Knight call out Bray Wyatt. While the latter showed up, denying his involvement in the attacks, Knight launched an attack on The Eater of Worlds.

However, he was interrupted by Uncle Howdy. The hideous character showed up at ringside, much to the shock of LA Knight. Given how things unfolded, the upcoming episode of SmackDown could witness Knight calling out Howdy.

The former NXT Superstar could fire verbal volleys at Howdy before calling him out to settle things in the ring. Given Bo Dallas is rumored to be the face behind Howdy, this could lay down the breadcrumbs for the inclusion of Wyatt's real-life brother into the storyline.

#3. Solo Sikoa prevails over Sheamus courtesy of The Usos

Solo Sikoa is set to lock horns with Sheamus in singles action on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. However, fans can expect this match to turn south sooner rather than later as potential interference from The Brawling Brutes and The Usos seems likely.

The creative team could have The Usos make their presence felt during the match, only for the Brawling Brutes to show up to make the save. Sikoa could, however, take advantage of a distracted Sheamus, pinning him to earn a major victory.

#2. Shayna Baszler costs Raquel Rodriguez her match against Ronda Rousey

On Friday night, Ronda Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. This contest came to fruition after Rodriguez won the gauntlet match to become the number 1 contender for the title last week.

While Rodriguez could show heart to go toe-to-toe against the champion, the title may not change hands on December 30. The creative team could have Shayna Baszler show up during the bout to cost the former NXT Superstar her match against Rousey.

#1. Sami Zayn turns on Roman Reigns to side with Kevin Owens and John Cena

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will witness Roman Reigns join forces with Sami Zayn to take on John Cena and Kevin Owens. However, this could turn into something bigger by the end of the night.

Given Sami Zayn is rumored to face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023, WWE could lay down the breadcrumbs for the high-profile match on Friday's episode. The Honorary Uce could turn on The Tribal Chief, siding with Kevin Owens and Cena to help the babyfaces emerge victorious.

Should Sami Zayn turn on Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

