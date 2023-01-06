5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (January 6, 2023)

The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 saw John Cena and Kevin Owens emerge victorious over the duo of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag match. Also on the show, Charlotte Flair returned and became the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

The company made a terrific start to the new year, as the first WWE RAW of 2023 was an exciting affair. Fans can expect Friday's show to be no different. The upcoming edition of the blue brand will air live from FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, on January 6, 2023.

The promotion has announced that The Usos will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus during the upcoming episode. Furthermore, Ricochet will take on Top Dolla in a Royal Rumble qualifying match.

On that note, let's look at five things that could happen on the first WWE SmackDown of the year:

#5. Braun Strowman stands tall over Imperium

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Braun Strowman challenge GUNTHER for a match. Following that, Imperium launched a brutal attack on The Monster of All Monsters. The heel trio attacked Strowman with steel chairs, only for Ricochet to show up to make the save.

Given how things unfolded, fans can expect an irate Braun Strowman to look to exact revenge on Imperium for last week's assault. The creative team could have the former Universal Champion stand tall over the heel trio to end the night on a high note.

#4. Ricochet qualifies for the Men's Royal Rumble on WWE SmackDown

Ricochet @KingRicochet



Maybe you can watch the rumble from home? Top Dolla 🔝💵 @AJFrancis410 This joke would be better if you actually posted the video but then everyone would see y’all about the same size twitter.com/KingRicochet/s… This joke would be better if you actually posted the video but then everyone would see y’all about the same size twitter.com/KingRicochet/s… Good one, gonna make it even sweeter when I put you down this Friday.Maybe you can watch the rumble from home? twitter.com/ajfrancis410/s… Good one, gonna make it even sweeter when I put you down this Friday. Maybe you can watch the rumble from home? twitter.com/ajfrancis410/s…

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will witness Ricochet lock horns with Top Dolla in the Royal Rumble qualifying match. Fans can expect the duo to give it their all for a place in the high-stakes 30-man Royal Rumble Match.

However, Ricochet looks likely to emerge victorious against his rival on Friday night. The former Intercontinental Champion has been slowly building momentum on the blue brand and deserves a place in the Rumble bout.

While there was never any doubt about his caliber, Ricochet initially failed to break through thanks to some on-and-off booking. However, with Triple H in charge of the creative department, the high-flyer will be hoping for a better 2023.

#3. Ronda Rousey demands a rematch

Ronda Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez during the previous edition of WWE SmackDown. However, the night didn't end too well for The Rowdy One as she was interrupted by a returning Charlotte Flair.

The Queen arrived and defeated Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship in an impromptu match. The upcoming episode could witness The Baddest Woman on the Planet demand a rematch against Flair.

Fans can expect the company to pit the duo against each other for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Royal Rumble 2023.

#2. Bo Dallas is revealed to be the face behind Uncle Howdy

Bray Wyatt showed up on the previous episode of WWE SmackDown to address fans before being interrupted by LA Knight. However, the segment didn't turn out too well for him as, in a shocking turn of events, Wyatt was attacked by Uncle Howdy.

Friday's show could showcase WWE finally revealing the man behind the hideous mask. WWE could have Howdy explain his actions before revealing his true identity. As rumors have it, Bo Dallas is likely to be the man behind the disguise, and the same could be revealed on Friday night.

#1. Roman Reigns kicks Sami Zayn out of The Bloodline; Kevin Owens makes the save

As mentioned earlier, Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn faced a huge defeat at the hands of Kevin Owens and John Cena in the main event of the previous edition of the blue brand.

Given it was The Honorary Uce who ate the pin, WWE could have the current Undisputed Universal Champion blame him for their loss. Reigns may humiliate Zayn before attacking him along with the entire Bloodline.

This could then lead to Kevin Owens showing up to save his former friend. The Prizefighter arriving to rescue Zayn could set up KO vs. Reigns for the Royal Rumble 2023.

Are you excited about the first WWE SmackDown of 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

