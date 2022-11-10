5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (November 11, 2022)

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Liv Morgan defeat Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification Match. Also on the show, Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio.

WWE started with a bang following Crown Jewel 2022, as the recent episode of RAW was spectacular. Fans can expect something similar when WWE SmackDown emanates live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on November 11, 2022.

The promotion has announced that The Usos will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The New Day on Friday night. On top of that, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar and the World Cup will commence on the upcoming episode.

On that note, here are five things that could happen in the show.

#5. WWE reveals the brackets for the SmackDown World Cup

WWE SmackDown World Cup is set to begin on the upcoming episode. While the promotion hasn't announced any details, fans can expect that to change on Friday's show.

WWE could reveal the brackets for the World Cup, and fans could see the first stage of matches take place. Superstars are expected to give it their all, given the winner of the World Cup will get a shot at the coveted Intercontinental Championship.

#4. Legado Del Fantasma cost Shinsuke Nakamura his match against their leader

Shinsuke Nakamura will face Santos Escobar on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The bout came to fruition after the former Royal Rumble winner helped Hit Row prevail over Legado Del Fantasma a couple of weeks ago on the blue brand.

While Nakamura and Escobar are expected to go toe-to-toe against each other, the latter's stable could make their presence felt during the contest. The creative team could have the remaining members of Legado Del Fantasma help their leader prevail over The King of Strong Style on Friday night.

#3. The Fiend returns to WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt showed up at Crown Jewel 2022 to deliver another exciting promo. However, he was once again interrupted by Uncle Howdy, who asked The Eater of Worlds not to take his mask off. This angle has left fans speculating about Wyatt resorting to his "Fiend" persona.

WWE could have Wyatt's former alter ego return on Friday night. Given Braun Stowman's feud against Omos reached its climax at the Saudi spectacle, The Fiend could attack his former Wyatt family member, laying down the breadcrumbs for a potential feud.

#2. The Usos surpass New Day's record

WWE @WWE



If The Usos are victorious, they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever, meaning that they would surpass The New Day’s previous record. History is on the line this Friday as @WWEUsos defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day.If The Usos are victorious, they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever, meaning that they would surpass The New Day’s previous record. History is on the line this Friday as @WWEUsos defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day. If The Usos are victorious, they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever, meaning that they would surpass The New Day’s previous record. https://t.co/UDu6ZjapVO

The Usos vs. New Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship has been announced for the upcoming WWE SmackDown. However, potential interference from Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa seems highly likely during the match.

Fans can expect the current champions to retain the title courtesy of Zayn and Sikoa. This would allow the Samoan twins to surpass New Day's record and become the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions ever.

Following the match, the heels could launch an attack on New Day, leading to the trio of Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch showing up to make the save.

#1. Riddle interrupts The Tribal Chief

WWE is advertising Roman Reigns for Friday's show. The Head of the Table is expected to address the WWE Universe after his massive win against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022.

However, he could be interrupted by Matt Riddle. For those unaware, The Original Bro is set to be in town for Friday's show. While it could be for a dark match, the odds of Riddle showing up during Reigns' segment can't be ruled out.

One should not forget that Matt Riddle and Reigns have history between them, and with Survivor Series: WarGames approaching, Riddle could confront the current Undisputed Universal Champion. Their potential confrontation could even lay the foundation for a WarGames Match later this month.

Are you excited about WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

