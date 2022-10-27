5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (October 28, 2022) 

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw WWE announcing Braun Strowman vs. Omos for Crown Jewel 2022. Elsewhere on the show, The Bloodline attacked Sheamus while Damage CTRL retained their Women's Tag Team Championship against Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi.

Fans can expect the promotion to continue building toward the Saudi Arabia event when WWE SmackDown emanates live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on October 28, 2022.

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will appear on the upcoming show. Furthermore, The Brawling Brutes vs. The Bloodline and Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship is also scheduled for Friday night.

On that note, let's look at five things that could unfold on this week's show.

#5. Braun Strowman hits back at Omos on WWE SmackDown

The previous episode of SmackDown saw Braun Strowman challenge Omos for a match at Crown Jewel, which was accepted by MVP on the latter's behalf. Following that, the duo came face-to-face before The Nigerian Giant pushed The Monster Among Men out of the ring.

Given how things unfolded last week, expect an irate Braun Strowman to hit back at the former champion on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Strowman could lay waste to Omos, standing tall over him to end the segment.

#4. Imperium lays waste to Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio faced Ludwig Kaiser on the previous episode of the blue brand. The veteran took a page out of Eddie Gurrero's book, faking a chair shot that resulted in Imperium being ejected from the ringside.

After that, Mysterio delivered a Hurricanrana and a devastating 619 to pick up the win over Kaiser. While the former world champion managed to get one over the Imperium last week, things may not end too well for him this Friday.

Fans can expect Gunther and co. to orchestrate a 3-on-1 attack on Mysterio, sending him a strong message in the process.

#3. Charlotte Flair returns to accept Ronda Rousey's challenge

Ronda Rousey's open challenge for her SmackDown Women's Championship is set for Friday's WWE SmackDown. However, this could turn into something bigger as Charlotte Flair could make her WWE return.

The Queen has been off WWE TV since her loss against Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" Match at WrestleMania BackLash. However, one should not forget that Flair never got her rematch. Hence, the company could have The Queen return on Friday night to answer Rousey's challenge.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion could attack The Rowdy One to lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential match for the women's title.

#2. Karrion Kross assaults Drew McIntyre

WWE announced a massive Steel Cage Match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre for Crown Jewel last Friday. Since his loss at Extreme Rules, McIntyre has been breathing fire on Kross. However, the tables could turn on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

The creative team could have The Doom Walker decimate McIntyre on Friday night. Kross, standing tall over The Scottish Warrior, will set up their high-profile clash beautifully for Crown Jewel.

#1. Roman Reigns comes down heavily on Jey Uso before vowing to destroy Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

Despite Roman Reigns' orders, Jey Uso got involved in a brawl with Logan Paul on the previous episode of WWE SmackDown. However, one-half of the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions was laid out by The Maverick in the end.

Given how things unfolded, The Tribal Chief could come down heavily on Jey. Fans can expect Sami Zayn to play the peacemaker between the duo once again. Following that, the creative team could have Reigns address his Crown Jewel opponent, Logan Paul.

Roman Reigns could fire verbal volleys at the YouTube sensation before vowing to destroy him on November 5.

