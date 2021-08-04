5 Things that could happen if Vince McMahon sold WWE

With WWE's profits constantly growing and news about "budget cuts" taking place every other month, there has been speculation by some fans that Vince McMahon could be trying to make the company as profitable as possible for a sale.

It's hard to imagine McMahon selling the promotion, especially since it has been in his family for nearly 80 years. He himself will have completed 40 years in charge of WWE by 2022.

Let's look at a scenario where Vince McMahon eventually sells the company and leaves the sports entertainment industry after 50 years overall. There would undoubtedly be a huge shift, not just within WWE, but the entire professional wrestling/sports entertainment industry.

Here are five big things that could happen in such a scenario:

#5. The creative process within WWE would change drastically without Vince McMahon

When we say everything in WWE goes through Vince McMahon, this includes the creative process. For the last few decades, he has been hands-on with the creative process, micromanaging it. Admittedly, the micromanaging of the creative process seems to have increased since the PG Era. How many times have we read rumors of McMahon re-writing RAW at the last minute?

What many fans don't understand is that Vince McMahon knows several factors are on the line in the creative process. It could have something to do with merchandise sales, sponsorships, partnerships, global presence, etc.

However, if he sells the company and is out of the picture, the creative process in WWE will change drastically. In all likeliness, superstars would get more creative freedom with him gone. While there are only a handful of superstars in WWE who have creative control, several other superstars would benefit.

There are always two sides to the argument when superstars are held back creatively, but it does happen. First and foremost, the constant change in creative teams may not take place.

In the last few years, we've seen creative teams separated because of the WWE Draft and that seemed like the right move. However, they were also reportedly merged back together later on, with news and rumors of a constant change in the creative team.

A more concentrated and dedicated creative team might be in place and there's also a chance that the number of rejected ideas go down.

