5 things that could happen at WrestleMania Backlash

WrestleMania Backlash is mere days away, and the event's match card is almost set. There are fresh bouts as well as some reruns, but it is shaping up to be a good night of wrestling.

From The Bloodline taking on RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match to Cody Rhodes and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins going for Round Two, there is enough and more star power to keep fans invested. With SummerSlam still a couple of months away, WWE has time to wrap up or extend feuds as they wish.

Part of the fun of watching wrestling is making predictions. While no one knows what'll happen, that doesn't mean fans can't guess the results and the possibilities. In that regard, here are five things that could happen at WrestleMania Backlash.

#5. On our list of WrestleMania Backlash possibilities: Ronda Rousey becomes champion again

Flair may end up being Rousey's latest victim

Ronda Rousey lost to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 and failed to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. Flair hasn't stopped bragging about her victory ever since, perhaps for a good reason.

However, the dynamics have changed for the rematch between the two women. This time, they will compete in an "I Quit match," a stipulation where Rousey is right at home. She has submitted so many elite fighters over the years and will be looking to do the same against The Queen.

We can all but see a Rousey win coming by virtue of the champion saying the two magic words. That should be the case because The Baddest Woman on the Planet calling it quits would hamper her credibility.

#4. Seth Rollins wins to set up a Hell in a Cell rubber match

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins is desperate to prove that he can beat Cody Rhodes and will do anything to win.

With the next premium live event scheduled to take place on June 5, it seems inevitable that Rollins might steal the win from Rhodes to set up a third and final match inside Hell in a Cell. While some fans won't be pleased with the 50-50 booking, this feud has been so good that the WWE Universe would not complain if they got to see a trifecta.

Many will argue that The American Nightmare should go 2-0 up on The Visionary and not lose this early into his return. This is why we think the latter will cheat his way to victory at WrestleMania Backlash and force out a tiebreaker.

#3. Edge introduces new members to his faction

We could see Edge add more members to his stable at WrestleMania Backlash

AJ Styles defeating Damian Priest this past Monday on RAW means the latter is banned from ringside for Edge's bout at the WrestleMania Backlash match. The Phenomenal One and The Rated-R Superstar will thus do battle without any form of outside interference.

Or will they?

It's worth noting that only Priest is banned from appearing at ringside. If someone else interferes on Edge's behalf, it is a clever circumvention of the stipulation. That is exactly what we think The Ultimate Opportunist will orchestrate. A new member of his faction may just show up and cost Styles his chance at revenge.

#2. Roman Reigns gets pinned for the first time in forever

It's staggering to note that the last time Roman Reigns was pinned in WWE was in December of 2019. Since then, no superstar has kept his shoulders down to the mat for the three count. But what if that streak ended at WrestleMania Backlash?

Reigns will team up with The Usos to take on RK-Bro and old rival Drew McIntyre. The latter is being billed as someone who can knock The Tribal Chief off his high horse. It would be incredible if he made a statement and ended up pinning the world champion to take the win for his team.

While it is way more likely that one of the other four men will eat the pin, it would be huge if The Head of the Table took a Claymore and stayed down for the count. It would make their eventual rivalry for the championship that much more intense.

#1. Brock Lesnar returns to settle the score

Brock Lesnar may not yet be done with WWE

WWE invested so much into Brock Lesnar's cowboy gimmick and then stopped doing so after his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. His latest run was well-received by fans, probably more so than any other version of his character.

Lesnar's success in his most recent run may prompt WWE to bring him back sooner than we think. An outlandish possibility could be The Beast returning to put Reigns on notice after his six-man tag team match. The show is called "WrestleMania Backlash," after all.

WWE could use the time to further build up Drew McIntyre as the man to dethrone The Head of the Table. Meanwhile, Lesnar can claim that Paul Heyman helped Reigns secure the win at 'Mania to set up a temporary feud. Some fans may not be the biggest fans of Reigns vs. Lesnar, but stranger things have happened in WWE.

