5 things that could happen on WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber (February 13, 2023) 

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw Lita make her blockbuster return to help Becky Lynch prevail over Bayley. Also on the show, Brock Lesnar challenged Bobby Lashley to a match at the Elimination Chamber PLE before laying waste to the All Mighty.

Overall, it was an action-packed edition of the red brand and fans can expect the upcoming episode to be no different. The final episode of WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber is scheduled to air live from the Barclays Center in New York City, New York on February 13, 2022.

The three matches announced for the upcoming episode are Rick Boogs vs. The Miz, Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali. In the Women's division, we have Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Carmella vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Natalya.

Furthermore, the upcoming episode will witness Seth Rollins feature on The Miz TV and a contract-signing segment between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley for their match at Elimination Chamber.

On that note, let's look at five things that could happen in the show.

#5. Bronson Reed makes easy work of Mustafa Ali

The company has announced that Bronson Reed will take on Mustafa Ali in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, this may not end too well for the latter.

While Mustafa Ali has shown character and courage to go one-on-one against some high-profile names on the WWE roster in the last couple of months, he has fallen short on most occasions and something similar could be on the cards on Monday.

Fans can expect the high-flyer to go toe-to-toe against Bronson Reed, only to succumb to a loss in the end. With the former NXT Superstar set to feature in the Men's Elimination Chamber match on February 18, the creative could have Reed put on a dominating show to gain some momentum before the clash.

#4. A huge brawl breaks out during The Miz TV

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will see Seth Rollins as a special guest on The Miz TV. However, this segment is likely to end in chaos, as potential interference from Austin Theory seems highly likely.

Given how The Visionary laid waste to the current United States Champion on the previous episode of WWE RAW, Theory may exact revenge by attacking Rollins during The Miz TV segment.

However, this could lead to all the participants of the Men's Elimination Chamber match showing up, leading to a huge brawl breaking out. This angle would be an apt way to hype the Chamber match for February 18.

#3. Rick Boogs prevails over The Miz

Rick Boogs made his return to the company a couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW. Following that, he went on to defeat The Miz in an impromptu match. While the creative team has booked the duo in a rematch for Monday Night RAW, The A-Lister may end up meeting the same fate.

Given that Boogs has just returned to the company after a long layoff, expect the creative to have him gain some momentum. Hence, the former 24/7 Champion could put on a power-packed performance to prevail over The Miz in the upcoming episode.

#2. Trish Stratus returns

As mentioned earlier, Lita made her return to the promotion on the previous episode of WWE RAW to help Becky Lynch defeat Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. The Veteran laid waste to IYO SKY before slamming the cage door in The Role Model's face.

Given how things unfolded, expect an irate Damage CTRL to hit back at Lynch and Lita in the upcoming show. The faction may attack the duo, leading to Trish Stratus showing up to make the save.

If you aren't aware, WWE is reportedly planning to pit Damage CTRL against Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus in a tag team match at the Elimination Chamber. Hence, the former Women's Champion could return to set up the same on Monday night.

#1. Bobby Lashley stands tall over Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will feature in a contract-signing segment on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, things may not turn out too well for The Beast on Monday night.

Given Lesnar laid waste to The All-Mighty on the previous episode of the red brand, expect an angry Lashley to hit back at Lesnar on the upcoming show. The former United States Champion could lay waste to Lesnar, standing tall over him to end the show on a high note.

