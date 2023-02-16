5 things that could happen on WWE SmackDown before Elimination Chamber (February 17, 2023)   

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Madcap Moss become the new #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Also on the show, Jey Uso returned to successfully defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship alongside Jimmy Uso.

The upcoming episode of the blue brand is scheduled to emanate live from the Bell Center Arena in Montreal, Canada on February 17, 2023. With this being the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before the Elimination Chamber, expect WWE to leave no stone unturned in hyping the Premium Live Event.

The company has announced three matches for the show. While Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are scheduled to take on The Viking Raiders in a tag match, Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Madcap Moss. Furthermore, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will lock horns with Natalya and Shotzi on Friday's show.

On that note, let's look at five things that could happen on the final WWE SmackDown before the Chamber.

#5. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler prevail over Natalya and Shotzi on WWE SmackDown

The previous episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Ronda Rousey make her return. The Baddest Woman on the Planet, along with her tag partner Shayna Baszler, laid waste to Natalya and Shotzi.

Given how things transpired last week, the company has announced Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi & Natalya in a tag team match for the upcoming episode.

The babyface duo could show heart and bring the fight to their rivals, however, they may succumb to a loss in the end. Fans expect Rousey & Baszler to prevail over their opponents on Friday night.

#4. The Viking Raiders defeat Sheamus & Drew McIntyre courtesy of Valhalla

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will lock horns with The Viking Raiders in a tag team match on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Given how both these teams have been at each other's throats in the last few weeks, this was always on the cards.

Fans can expect a physical, action-packed bout. However, things may not end too well for McIntyre and Sheamus, as potential interference from Valhalla may cost them their match.

The creative team may have the former NXT Superstar make her presence felt during the match to help Erik & Ivar reign supreme over their opponents. This angle would not only help The Viking Raiders gain some much-needed momentum but would also keep the rivalry going.

#3. WWE books a match between Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville take on Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in a tag team match. However, during the closing moments of the match, Green accidentally knocked down Deville.

Following that, the babyface duo of Raquel and Liv made easy work of Green before pinning her to earn a victory. Given how things unfolded, the upcoming episode could see Deville blame Green for their loss. This could lead to WWE booking the duo in a match.

#2. Gunther retains

The previous episode of Friday night SmackDown saw Madcap Moss defeat Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Karrion Kross in a fatal-four way match to become the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. He will now take on Gunther in the upcoming episode.

While this match is expected to be a banger, title-changing hands seem to be a distant possibility. Fans can expect Gunther to successfully retain his Intercontinental Championship after a hard-fought battle.

#1. Sami Zayn stands tall over Roman Reigns

As you may know, Sami Zayn will lock horns with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023. Given The Tribal Chief is likely to retain his championship at the PLE, fans can expect the former Honorary Uce to stand tall on Friday.

The creative team could have Roman Reigns feature on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown to address fans regarding his match at the Chamber. However, Zayn could show up to interrupt The Head of the Table before laying waste to him to end the show.

Are you excited about WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

