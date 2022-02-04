WWE stars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks were collectively known as the Four Horsewomen of NXT. They are seen as foundational building blocks from the third brand. Due to their popularity, the stars were called up to combat Nikki Bella and the "Divas" of the previous generation.

Back then, matches were short for the most part, and there was a heavy emphasis on looks during that era. However, several divas were excellent in-ring performers, like AJ Lee, Natalya, Beth Phoenix, and Melina.

The arrival of the Horsewomen of NXT signified a massive shift in women's wrestling in WWE's main roster. In-ring ability was at the forefront, which has endured past the Women's Evolution.

In their time on the main roster, the Horsewomen have won numerous titles. Over the last two years, all four have held either the RAW or SmackDown Women's titles.

There are, however, some things that each Horsewoman has yet to accomplish in the company.

#5. Things the Horsewomen of NXT haven't done in WWE - Becky Lynch hasn't won the Women's Tag Team titles.

WWE introduced the women's tag team titles in 2018. Bayley and Sasha Banks were the inaugural Champions, having won the belts at that year's Elimination Chamber event.

The duo won the belts again during their heel run. Charlotte Flair won the titles in late 2020 alongside Asuka. It was primarily a vehicle for The Queen to eventually challenge The Empress of Tomorrow for the RAW Women's title at WM 37. Unfortunately, the Queen missed the event.

Lynch, on the other hand, hasn't held the Women's Tag Team Championships since their introduction. During that time, she was pursuing singles gold en route to becoming one of the biggest stars in the industry.

While Lynch had already won the SmackDown Women's title, she cemented herself as a bonafide star on the road to winning the RAW Women's title in 2019. Since then, she has always been a singles Champion or in programs around the Championships.

Because of that, she has never pursued the tag team belts. Banks and Bayley held singles gold while Tag Team Champions. Asuka also did the same with Flair. Will Lynch eventually target the only titles she hasn't held in her WWE career?

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy