5 Things Impact Wrestling can do to appeal to the Indian fans

A look at the ways in which Impact could appeal more to the fan base in India.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2017, 10:28 IST

Harbhajan had a great stay during RKK

The wrestling promotions from North America are poised to tap into the Indian market.

WWE expressed its desire to do so by making Jinder Mahal the WWE Champion at Backlash. Ring of Honor, meanwhile, signed a television deal which will see them reach around 70 Million homes in the nation. But Impact Wrestling just went a step ahead of their competition by becoming the first promotion based out of the United States to have television tapings in India.

The crew is in Mumbai for the show and has already managed to create a huge buzz among the wrestling fans. But there is always room for making things better and create a lasting impression. In this list, we are going to take a look at some possible ways in which Impact could do that.

#5 More shows in India

Impact drew a decent crowd in India

Impact’s on-going tapings in India is historic. They became the first US-based promotion to hold television tapings in India. And as mentioned earlier, this lets them get a step ahead of the competition. From the pictures released so far, the tapings witnessed a decent crowd as well.

The promotion should think about building on this momentum and produce more shows in India.

As the number of shows increases, the interest among people is also bound to increase. If Impact wants to take things to an entirely different level, they could also produce a pay-per-view from India. Apart from this, letting Impact Superstars tour India every now and then for fan interaction is also a great way of invoking interest.