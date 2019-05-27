5 things Jon Moxley revealed since AEW Double or Nothing

Jon Moxley has vowed a paradigm shift

Jon Moxley has made waves since his appearance at AEW Double or Nothing and wasted no time in grabbing all the headlines. Now, what's clear is that not only will he be a top AEW star, but he's going to end up being one of the highest paid independent superstars of all time, if he does perform in the indies post-October.

In case you didn't know, Jon Moxley, aka Dean Ambrose made a big splash at AEW's Double or Nothing event, where he appeared from the crowd after the main event and attacked Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. He would add further damage to Omega before standing tall on the night.

With all speculation over Jon Moxley's future over, there's still a lot of people unclear as to what's in store for him and what to expect from him. Here's a few things that Moxley revealed and a few things that have been revealed about him so far.

#5. His first feud is going to be Kenny Omega

Jon Moxley punishing Kenny Omega at AEW Double or Nothing pic.twitter.com/WY5GMPLBPb — popcrnshowerPSN 🇺🇸 (@popcrnshower) May 26, 2019

Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho is something that can (and will) happen down the line. But in the immediate future, it looks clear that we're going to get Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega next. Chris Jericho vs Adam "Hangman" Page is set to be for the AEW World Championship and while that is a fun match, it isn't a marquee headliner like Omega vs Jericho.

Moxley vs Omega is the marquee attraction match that AEW is going to have next and while it may not be the headliner, it's one that'll sell a whole lot of tickets. Omega gave a bit of a fight to Moxley but was ultimately overpowered.

It's surreal to think that such an interaction was possible even a month ago and now we're actually going to witness a dream match.

